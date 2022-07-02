Sheriff: Search for 3 kids at Vadnais Lake is 'likely triple homicide'

Authorities on Friday night are searching Vadnais Lake in the Twin Cities metro for two of three children were are presumed drowned, and the victims of what Ramsey County Sheriff Bob Fletcher called a "likely triple homicide."

"A horrible set of facts appears to be developing. We do not know for certainty the condition of all three children, but we have recovered one child here in the lake. Our water patrol and dive team is actively searching for the other two. We do not know yet where their mother is, but we are treating this as a potential triple homicide," Fletcher said, later calling it "likely."

"There’s nothing more tragic than the loss of young children," Fletcher added, saying all three children are believed to be under the age of 5.

Afterward, Fletcher launched on his "Live on Patrol" show and spoke about the incident further, citing a possible connection to the situation at Vadnais Lake to an apparent suicide earlier Friday in Maplewood.

"I was at the scene earlier and here's what we do know. This afternoon in the City of Maplewood, Maplewood Police Department responded to a possible suicide and they located a deceased party that had apparently killed themself. The investigation revealed that he and his partner had three children and that the mother of the children had left with the children. The Maplewood Police Department continued to try to contact and locate her throughout the day, and at some point information developed that her car was near Lake Vadnais," Fletcher said.

"The children's shoes, what's believed to be the children's shoes, were found along the shoreline. Search and rescue efforts began immediately and one party was recovered, one male. We didn't discover any particular binding instruments that would have bound the child, but obviously younger children are relatively easy to control and force to succumb."

This is a developing story.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.