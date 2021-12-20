Sheriff: Package at St. Paul courthouse designed to look like a bomb

The suspicious package that shut down a downtown St. Paul courthouse Monday morning was intentionally designed to look like a bomb, authorities now say.

That's according to the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office, which provided an update this afternoon on the object discovered at the county courthouse on 15 West Kellogg Blvd.

Deputies were called to the building at around 7 a.m. on a report of a suspicious package, with St. Paul police initially unable to provide much information. But in Monday afternoon's update, the sheriff's office said the package "was designed to look like an improvised explosive device" — a type of makeshift bomb often referred to as an "IED."

What's more, the sheriff's office said, "It appears that the device was placed with the intent of terrorizing individuals at the courthouse."

Authorities temporarily evacuated the Ramsey County Courthouse shortly after the initial report, and diverted nearby traffic elsewhere. The St. Paul Police Department Bomb Squad and the Saint Paul Fire Department Hazardous Materials Team both responded and "recovered the package," the sheriff's office said. The building and streets were open again at about 9 a.m.

The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office and St. Paul Police Department are investigating the incident, with authorities saying no additional information is currently available.

Bring Me The News has reached out to the sheriff's office for more information.

Read the original story from Monday morning below.

Original story

A suspicious package resulted in a large police presence setting up a perimeter in the area around St. Paul City Hall and the Ramsey County Courthouse on Monday morning.

According to St. Paul police spokesperson Steve Linders, a Ramsey County deputy "found a suspicious package outside the front doors of the courthouse" around 7 a.m.

"The building was closed and nearby streets were closed as our ordinance disposal unit responded," Linders said.

An all clear was given around 8:45 a.m. and the building and surrounding area were reopened.

No further information has been provided.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.