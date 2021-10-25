October 25, 2021
Publish date:

Sheriff: Witnesses saw plane 'performing aerial maneuvers' before fatal crash in Wisconsin

The single-engine aircraft went down in Marengo, Wisconsin, killing a brother and sister.
Author:
plane, Piper PA-32

Authorities say a single-engine plane had been reportedly "performing aerial maneuvers" at the time it crashed in northern Wisconsin, killing the brother and sister who were onboard.

The fatal crash, which happened around 2:40 p.m. Saturday near Marengo, Wisconsin, killed 21-year-old Aleah Mika and 29-year-old Aaron Mika, the Ashland County Sheriff's Office said Monday. Social media profiles indicate the two were siblings who were from the area where the crash occurred. Aaron had listed St. Paul as his most recent city of residence.

They were the plane's only occupants, authorities said.

In Monday's brief update, the sheriff's office said the NTSB and FAA are still investigating. The department also revealed that witness accounts "say that the plane was performing aerial maneuvers when the accident took place," according to the update.

The plane crashed into a residence in the small town, located about 80 miles southeast of Duluth. Nobody on the ground was injured.

