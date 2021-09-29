September 29, 2021
Sheriff's deputy shoots, injures man following pursuit in Duluth
Publish date:

Sheriff's deputy shoots, injures man following pursuit in Duluth

The man who was shot was on an ATV with another man, who wasn't injured.
Author:

Unsplash

The man who was shot was on an ATV with another man, who wasn't injured.

A St. Louis County Sheriff's Office deputy shot and injured a 29-year-old man early Tuesday morning in Duluth, according to the state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA). 

The shooting happened in the Morgan Park neighborhood of Duluth after deputies, who were investigating "suspicious activity" in the area, tried to stop two men on an ATV around 1:40 a.m. on Sept. 28, the BCA said in a news release Tuesday.

They were riding in a wooded area near Commonwealth Avenue and Idaho Street and fled the area, the BCA said. Deputies pursued, with a K9 eventually finding the men in a nearby wooded area at about 2:30 a.m.

"At one point shortly thereafter, one of the deputies discharged their weapon, striking and injuring one of the men," the BCA said. 

The BCA did not provide any details about why the deputy fired their weapon nor what type of "suspicious activity" the deputies were investigating. 

The 29-year-old man was taken to Essentia Health-St. Mary's Medical Center in Duluth and was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. He was released and booked into the St. Louis County Jail on probable cause fleeing and obstruction with force. 

Sign up: Subscribe to our BREAKING NEWS newsletters

The other man on the ATV was questioned and released, the BCA said. 

The BCA says there is no video of the incident, as deputies don't wear body cameras. There is also no squad camera footage of the incident, the BCA said. 

The BCA is investigating the incident and when its investigation is complete, it will send the case to the St. Louis County Attorney's Office for review. 

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the law enforcement's latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

Next Up

police lights squad car dark - Unsplash
MN News

Sheriff's deputy shoots, injures man following pursuit in Duluth

The man who was shot was on an ATV with another man, who wasn't injured.

University St. Thomas - AlexiusHoratius - Wikimedia Commons
MN News

Stickers promoting white supremacist group found on St. Thomas campus

Police said a man walked on to campus and stuck them in about two dozen places.

construction worker
MN News

Construction worker dies after being buried in trench in Lindstrom

The trench partially collapsed, burying the 48-year-old man.

Wikimedia Commons - COVID vaccine, pfizer, shot - Martin G
MN Coronavirus

HealthPartners lays out timeline for how unvaccinated workers will lose their jobs

The health care provider specified the consequences for not getting vaccinated in an email to staff on Tuesday.

Screen Shot 2021-09-27 at 9.09.59 AM
MN News

St. Cloud State student-athlete arrested over brutal assault of swimmer

The 20-year-old suspect is from Burnsville.

FLickr - crime scene tape do not crozz
MN News

2 dead, 3 injured in latest Minneapolis shootings

There have been 72 homicides in Minneapolis this year.

police lights
MN News

Major police chase of sex assault suspect armed with knife ends on Hwy. 65

There was numerous police squad cars involved in the chase.

Mounds view 7 - crime scene
MN News

Man, deputy involved in fatal Mounds View incident are identified

Officials have also identified the deputy involved.

FLickr - USFWS Midwest - white-tailed deer
MN News

CWD-positive farm in WI had shipped deer to 2 MN farms, DNR says

The Minnesota DNR's commissioner called the discovery "deeply concerning."

Dr Scott Jensen health freedom conference Sept 25 2021 screengrab
MN News

Dr. Scott Jensen continues to tout unproven ivermectin as treatment for COVID

The gubernatorial candidate suggested skeptics "get some worms and have them creep out of your anus."

west st paul menards robbery suspect - crop
MN News

Twin Cities Menards worker opens store, finds armed man demanding cash

The suspect was already in the store when the employee got there at 4:30 a.m.

Kirk Cousins
MN Vikings

Buy or sell the Minnesota Vikings as a true contender?

The schedule is daunting, but the Vikings have a chance to show the world that they're the real deal.

Related

police lights
MN News

3 injured in Minneapolis shooting on Tuesday

Police believe one of those who was injured was the shooter.

court gavel
MN News

Carlton County reaches $6.2M settlement with man shot by deputies

The man suffered a spinal cord injury that resulted in quadriplegia.

Flickr - police lights squad siren - Edward Kimmel
MN News

Duluth man arrested after police chase in stolen pickup truck

He was driving a vehicle that had been reported stolen in North Dakota.

hampshire hill apartments bloomington
MN News

1 man dead, 2 injured in shooting at Bloomington apartment complex

One of the men injured has been arrested.

duluth police department
MN News

Duluth police officer charged in September shooting

The officer, who is a five-year veteran, is charged with two felonies.

st. paul tap - crop
MN News

SUV driver crashes into bar patio, injuring woman; man hurt in related shooting

Two men were arguing on the patio prior to the incident, witnesses said.

joseph heroff
MN News

Man charged in chase that ended with police fatally shooting suspect

The suspect who was shot has also been identified.

duluth police department
MN News

1 person hurt in drive-by shooting in Duluth, 2 people in custody

The shooting stemmed from an altercation earlier in the day.