Sheriff's deputy shoots, injures man following pursuit in Duluth

The man who was shot was on an ATV with another man, who wasn't injured.

A St. Louis County Sheriff's Office deputy shot and injured a 29-year-old man early Tuesday morning in Duluth, according to the state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA).

The shooting happened in the Morgan Park neighborhood of Duluth after deputies, who were investigating "suspicious activity" in the area, tried to stop two men on an ATV around 1:40 a.m. on Sept. 28, the BCA said in a news release Tuesday.

They were riding in a wooded area near Commonwealth Avenue and Idaho Street and fled the area, the BCA said. Deputies pursued, with a K9 eventually finding the men in a nearby wooded area at about 2:30 a.m.

"At one point shortly thereafter, one of the deputies discharged their weapon, striking and injuring one of the men," the BCA said.

The BCA did not provide any details about why the deputy fired their weapon nor what type of "suspicious activity" the deputies were investigating.



The 29-year-old man was taken to Essentia Health-St. Mary's Medical Center in Duluth and was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. He was released and booked into the St. Louis County Jail on probable cause fleeing and obstruction with force.

The other man on the ATV was questioned and released, the BCA said.

The BCA says there is no video of the incident, as deputies don't wear body cameras. There is also no squad camera footage of the incident, the BCA said.

The BCA is investigating the incident and when its investigation is complete, it will send the case to the St. Louis County Attorney's Office for review.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the law enforcement's latest version of events, and may be subject to change.