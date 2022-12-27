Skip to main content
Dog walker discovers woman's body north of Rochester

Dog walker discovers woman's body north of Rochester

The body was discovered approximately six miles from downtown Rochester.

Olmsted County Sheriff's Office

The body was discovered approximately six miles from downtown Rochester.

Authorities in Olmsted County are investigating a suspicious death after a woman's body was found in Cascade Township on Monday afternoon. 

According to Olmsted County Sheriff's Office Capt. James Schueller, the body was discovered by someone walking their dog around 4:30 p.m. in the area of West River Road near River Bluff Lane Northwest. 

Investigators have identified the victim and are in the process of identifying family members, Schueller said Tuesday afternoon. 

According to ABC 6 News in Rochester, "there was some evidence that the woman had been moved to West River Road after her death."

No further information has been provided. 

Next Up

Screen Shot 2022-12-27 at 3.53.31 PM
MN News

Police seek 'armed and dangerous' suspect in double killing at St. Paul transit station

The shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. on Dec. 12.

image
MN News

Police: Prosecutors reviewing evidence in Mall of America killing

Five suspects are in custody.

Screen Shot 2021-04-16 at 10.06.46 AM
MN News

Dog walker discovers woman's body north of Rochester

The body was discovered approximately six miles from downtown Rochester.

Cormick Scanlan
MN News

Cretin-Derham Hall student-athlete dies on Christmas following stroke

The 16-year-old was described as a hardworking and fierce competitor.

image
MN News

Gallery: High winds batter Grand Marais, damage businesses

Grand Marais businesses are rebuilding after a weekend of severe weather.

Southwest Airlines
MN Travel

Travelers from MSP among those hit by Southwest cancellations

More than 30 flights are being shown as canceled from the Twin Cities.

snow, measuring snow, snow totals
MN Weather

Snowy December: Where 2022 ranks all time for Twin Cities, Duluth

A minor system will arrive Wednesday-Thursday. A bigger system looks possible early next week.

image
MN Lifestyle

Highway 169 pedestrian bridge to eliminate major gap in regional trail system

The bridge will connect to the Minnesota Valley State Trail.

IGH bank robbers
MN News

Police: Inver Grove Heights bank robbers restrained employees with zip ties

The Vermillion State Bank was robbed last Thursday.

police lights
MN News

Charges: Police officer goaded man with mental health issues into armed standoff

The suspect eventually came out of his home with a shotgun after receiving more than 30 harassing phone calls.

George Musser
MN News

Missing 20-year-old Stillwater man found dead

George Musser was last seen at Brian's Bar in Stillwater on Christmas Eve morning.

Johntae Hudson
MN News

19-year-old murdered inside Mall of America is identified

Johntae Hudson died of multiple gunshot wounds.

Related

police lights
MN News

Body found under tarp in rural Olmsted County

The deceased woman had been reported missing earlier this month.

320197110_844245816847804_6937389500875422172_n
MN News

Suspect deputy shot at in Rochester remains at large

The suspect allegedly rammed two police vehicles during the incident.

Screen Shot 2022-11-03 at 1.16.42 PM
MN News

Rochester man charged in death of woman found dead under a tarp

Tia Arleth was found dead in June.

Screen Shot 2022-11-04 at 7.07.38 PM
MN News

Police investigating after girl beaten outside Stewartville High School

The victim told investigators she'd been harassed by a group of girls since last year.

MN News

Body found in north Minneapolis alley, police investigating

The body was discovered early Monday morning.

Screen Shot 2019-06-02 at 7.50.04 PM
MN News

Body found southeast of Forest Lake in Washington County

The body was discovered Sunday afternoon.

Intersection in Rochester.
MN News

Boy dies in motorcycle crash in Rochester

Police are investigating as of Friday afternoon.

MN News

Police investigating after body found in Rochester

A man's body was found in the middle of the street.