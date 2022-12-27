Dog walker discovers woman's body north of Rochester

Authorities in Olmsted County are investigating a suspicious death after a woman's body was found in Cascade Township on Monday afternoon.

According to Olmsted County Sheriff's Office Capt. James Schueller, the body was discovered by someone walking their dog around 4:30 p.m. in the area of West River Road near River Bluff Lane Northwest.

Investigators have identified the victim and are in the process of identifying family members, Schueller said Tuesday afternoon.

According to ABC 6 News in Rochester, "there was some evidence that the woman had been moved to West River Road after her death."

No further information has been provided.