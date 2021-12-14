Skip to main content
December 14, 2021
Sheriff: Driver killed self on I-94 after police chase
The incident apparently began with a shooting near St. Cloud Monday afternoon.
MnDOT

A person allegedly involved in a shooting and police chase in Stearns County killed themself on Interstate 94 near Monticello on Monday.

The incident shut down traffic on eastbound I-94 near mile marker 194 on Monday afternoon. 

According to the Stearns County Sheriff's Office, the incident began at about 2:44 p.m. Monday when the St. Cloud Police Department reported it was responding to a shooting, providing a description of the suspect vehicle and the direction it was traveling. 

Two Stearns County deputies located the suspect vehicle "several minutes" later on I-94 west of Highway 24, near the Stearns County and Wright County border. 

Deputies attempted to stop the vehicle, but it fled eastbound on I-94. The pursuit continued for "several miles" and eventually came to an end near Monticello after the vehicle's tires were deflated using road spikes, the sheriff's office said. 

When law enforcement approached the suspect vehicle, the person inside "appeared to have suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound." 

The identity of the person involved has not been released and authorities continue to investigate. 

No law enforcement fired their weapons during the incident, the release said. The Minnesota State Patrol and Wright County Sheriff's Office assisted in the pursuit. 

The suspect was wanted in connection with an incident around 2:42 p.m. at a parking lot in the 1000 block of 5th Avenue South, St. Cloud, which saw a 20-year-old man suffer serious wounds after being shot in the abdomen.

