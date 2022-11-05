Police investigating after girl beaten outside Stewartville High School

Authorities in Olmsted County have launched a criminal investigation after a 16-year-old Stewartville High School student was allegedly assaulted by three classmates in the school parking lot Wednesday.

The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office said deputies were called to the student parking lot around 11:20 a.m. on reports of fight and found a 16-year-old girl with bloody scrapes on her elbow and knee and an injury to the back of her head.

According to Capt. James Schueller, the girl told authorities she'd been facing harassment since last year from a group of four girls she used to be friends with.

One of those girls no longer attends Stewartville High School and the other three girls — a 15-year-old from Rochester and two 16-year-olds from Rochester and Racine — are alleged to have committed the assault Wednesday, according to Schueller.

Two cell phone videos of the incident are being reviewed as part of the ongoing criminal investigation.

According to Schueller, one video allegedly depicts the 15-year-old Rochester girl dragging the victim to the ground and pummeling her in the face with both fists.

The other video allegedly shows the two other girls slapping and pushing the victim.

Schueller said that the level of the victim's injuries will guide what criminal charges might be brought in the case.

As of late Friday afternoon, no juvenile petitions had yet been filed in connection with the alleged assault.