Shooting at Mall of America injures 2, prompts lockdown

December 31, 2021
Shooting at Mall of America sends stores into lockdown, 2 people injured
Shooting at Mall of America sends stores into lockdown, 2 people injured

Word of the shooting started coming in just before 5 p.m. on New Year's Eve.
A shooting at the Mall of America Friday afternoon injured two people and sent the megamall into lockdown.

The Bloomington Police Department said at 5:42 p.m. it is "on the scene" at MOA after two people suffered non-life threatening injuries in the incident. 

"We are no longer looking for the suspect at the MOA," the police department said, noting the mall is now "back to normal operations."

Just before 5 p.m., shoppers took to Twitter to say the stores they were in had gone into lockdown. Some of the posters said it was because of an active shooter situation:

Metro Transit said at 5:25 p.m. that light rail trains are "closed until further notice due to police activity."

Accounts that monitor scanner traffic say two people were shot, with KSTP among the first to report.

Bring Me The News has reached out to the Bloomington Police Department for more information.  

