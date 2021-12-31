Shooting at Mall of America injures 2, prompts lockdown

A shooting at the Mall of America Friday afternoon injured two people and sent the megamall into lockdown.

The Bloomington Police Department said at 5:42 p.m. it is "on the scene" at MOA after two people suffered non-life threatening injuries in the incident.

"We are no longer looking for the suspect at the MOA," the police department said, noting the mall is now "back to normal operations."

Just before 5 p.m., shoppers took to Twitter to say the stores they were in had gone into lockdown. Some of the posters said it was because of an active shooter situation:

Metro Transit said at 5:25 p.m. that light rail trains are "closed until further notice due to police activity."

Accounts that monitor scanner traffic say two people were shot, with KSTP among the first to report.

Bring Me The News has reached out to the Bloomington Police Department for more information.