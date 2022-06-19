Skip to main content
Shooting in Highland Park area of St. Paul injures 3

Shooting in Highland Park area of St. Paul injures 3

No arrests have been announced in connection to the shooting.

Flickr

No arrests have been announced in connection to the shooting.

A shooting in the Highland Park neighborhood in St. Paul left three people injured Friday afternoon.

According to the St. Paul Police Department, the shooting occurred on the 1000 block of Otto Avenue, resulting in three people being injured. 

One woman was shot in the leg, another woman was shot in the arm and a man took gunfire to his neck. According to police, all three are expected to survive. 

The shooting is under investigation and no arrests have been announced. 

Next Up

FLickr - crime scene tape do not crozz
MN News

Shooting in Highland Park area of St. Paul injures 3

No arrests have been announced in connection to the shooting.

Hennepin Avenue S.
MN News

Frey vetoes proposal for bus-only lanes on Hennepin Avenue

The City Council approved the proposal on a 8-5 majority.

police lights
MN News

Authorities refute owner's claim that deputy killed dog 'for no reason'

The dog bit the deputy while he was arresting two assault suspects early Friday morning.

Vince McMahon
TV, Movies and The Arts

Minneapolis fans criticized for cheering Vince McMahon at Smackdown

McMahon stepped down as CEO on Friday amid a misconduct probe.

3210 33rd Ave NE, St Anthony, Minnesota - June 2019
MN News

Charges: Superintendent harassed with cardboard penis deliveries

A 30-year-old woman admitted to being upset with the superintendent over a school employee whom she is friends with.

Daniel James Hart
MN News

Plymouth police looking for suspect from gas station killing

Authorities say Daniel James Hart is potentially driving a black 2017 BMW 740i with a Minnesota license plate reading as "5BD597."

image
MN News

Bodies of construction workers recovered from St. Paul trench collapse

Fire officials said both bodies had been located, the second after about 12 hours of searching.

Allen Henry
TV, Movies and The Arts

Reporter from Columbus, Ohio set to join WCCO-TV

Allen Henry announced the news on Twitter this week.

image
MN News

Recovery mission underway after trench collapse in St. Paul

Local roadways, including W. Pinehurst Ave. and Mount Curve Blvd. are closed to vehicle traffic.

Gregory Ulrich
MN News

Buffalo Allina Health clinic shooter sentenced to life in prison

Ulrich carried out a mass shooting, killing one and injured four others at the Minnesota clinic.

image
Minnesota Life

Juneteenth 2022: Celebrations planned all weekend in Twin Cities

There's dozens of places to celebrate Juneteenth this weekend.

13055744_1775924525969119_8990400190373766130_o
MN News

Dumpster fire at Brooklyn Center apartments; 2 injured, 1 critical

The fire forced residents in 122 apartment units to evacuate.

Related

park liquors st. paul
MN News

Liquor store employee shot twice while trying to stop shoplifter

No arrests have been made.

Screen Shot 2022-06-05 at 9.14.06 AM
MN News

Three killed in separate shootings in Minneapolis, St. Paul

The shootings bring Minneapolis' homicide total so far this year to 38, while St. Paul's total is now 18.

Screen Shot 2022-02-16 at 9.50.38 PM
MN News

St. Paul: Woman killed in Wednesday night shooting

A woman was found with a gunshot wound in the Payne-Phalen neighborhood Wednesday night.

Seventh Street Truck Park shooting, St. Paul
MN News

St. Paul man pleads guilty in illegal firearms conspiracy

One of the guns Gabriel Lee Young-Duncan obtained was used in a deadly St. Paul shooting last year.

Flickr - police lights squad siren - Edward Kimmel
MN News

Woman in critical condition after being shot in the head in St. Paul

Officers responded to the incident at around 2:45 a.m. Saturday.

MN News

Update: 1 shot dead at festival in St. Paul's Como Park

Two people were arrested in connection to the murder.

SPPD Twitter - homicide shooting 09.23.21
MN News

1 killed in daytime shooting near St. Paul gas station

Police don't know a motive and are looking for the suspected shooter.

MN News

1 injured in shooting at St. Paul strip club

The shooting at Lamplighter Lounge happened just after midnight Friday.