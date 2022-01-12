Shooting in Minneapolis; police investigating possible false imprisonment

Police in Minneapolis are investigating a shooting that may have involved a person who was being held against their will.

According to the Minneapolis Police Department, officers responded to a report of a shooting on the 3200 block of Netwon Ave. N at 7:43 p.m. on Tuesday.

Police found a man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital.

Preliminary information led police to the 3200 block of Oliver Ave. N, where officers found a shooting scene inside a home. Investigators believe the "events of this incident were contained" in the home.

Police are still investigating to determine what happened and who was involved. Investigators say they're looking into initial reports that someone was held against their will.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.