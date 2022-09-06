Skip to main content
Shooting injures teen a block from the Minnesota State Fair

Shooting injures teen a block from the Minnesota State Fair

The 18-year-old was shot twice in the torso around 8:30 p.m. Monday.

The 18-year-old was shot twice in the torso around 8:30 p.m. Monday.

An 18-year-old man was shot twice in his torso, leading to a large police presence near to the Minnesota State Fair on Monday night.

According to St. Paul police, the shooting was reported just after 8:30 p.m. on the 1500 block of Como Ave., with officers finding the 18-year-old suffering from two gunshot wounds in his chest/stomach area. 

Medics took the victim to Regions Hospital for treatment of the non-life-threatening injuries. Police said the teen was expected to be released from the hospital at some point overnight. 

"Officers have broken down the crime scene on Como Avenue and have recovered evidence. Investigators will be working to determine the circumstances that led to this shooting and who is responsible," police said. 

Although near the fairgrounds, this incident happened a short distance away and did not lead to mass panic like the Saturday night shooting in the Midway area of the fairgrounds

Monday was the final day of the 2022 Minnesota State Fair. 

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

