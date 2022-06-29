Skip to main content
Shooting inside Oakdale movie theater: Suspect on the run

A 23-year-old was shot while inside theater 17 around 10 p.m.

A suspect opened fire inside an Oakdale movie theater Tuesday, injuring one person and causing others to flee in terror. 

According to Oakdale Police Department, the shooting was reported at 10:04 p.m. inside Marcus Cinema, located 5677 Hadley Ave. N. The victim, a 23-year-old man, was shot while inside theater 17. He was taken to Regions Hospital with gunshot wounds and his condition is unknown. 

The suspect ran from the movie theater and has not been arrested. 

"We arrived for our movie and everyone was running out saying there was a shooter," a witness wrote in a Facebook post shortly after the shooting Tuesday night. 

Oakdale police and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension are investigating the shooting. 

