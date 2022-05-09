Skip to main content
Shooting inside Speedway store leaves 2 with life-threatening injuries

Shooting inside Speedway store leaves 2 with life-threatening injuries

The shooting happened near Lyn-Lake early Saturday.

Google Streetview

The shooting happened near Lyn-Lake early Saturday.

Two people were hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after a shooting in a gas station store near Lyn-Lake early Saturday morning.

Minneapolis Police Department officers were called to the Speedway gas station at 801 West Lake Street at around 3:15 a.m.

At the scene, they found two people injured in the store. A woman in her 20s was conscious and suffering from a life-threatening injury to her leg.

A man at the scene of unknown age was unconscious and suffering from a gunshot wound to the torso, according to MPD.

Officers applied a tourniquet to the woman’s leg and provided aid to the man until both were taken to the hospital.

The incident is under investigation by MPD. There is no information available about suspects.

Next Up

Screen Shot 2022-05-08 at 7.41.36 PM
MN News

Shooting inside Speedway store leaves 2 with life-threatening injuries

The shooting happened near Lyn-Lake early Saturday.

Austin Retterath
MN News

University of Minnesota student, 19, missing in Minneapolis

The BCA says Austin Retterath was last seen Sunday morning.

ambulance
MN News

Brooklyn Park driver killed in crash on Highway 36 in Roseville

The State Patrol says speed was a factor in the crash.

ambulance
MN News

Man, 80, suffers potentially life-threatening injuries in central MN crash

The two-vehicle crash occurred in Kandiyohi County Saturday morning.

Mallards
MN Food & Drink

Mallards set to open another Twin Cities location

The restaurant and lounge serves seafood and Cajun fare.

storm clouds
MN Weather

Chances for severe storms, record heat this week in Minnesota

It'll be a cool, wet Mother's Day before temps surge well into the 80s Monday.

University of minnesota sign
MN News

U of M president proposes 3.5% tuition hikes for Twin Cities students

Students at the Crookston, Duluth and Morris campuses would also see a 1.75% increase under the proposal.

Dwayne Roach
MN News

Charges: Man's destructive tour in stolen fire vehicle almost flooded New Prague

Dwayne Roach was also charged in connection with a barn fire in Scott County.

grass fire
WI News

'Evacuation Immediate': Wildfire burning in Burnett County, Wisconsin

The fire is reportedly threatening East Swiss Township and the Webb Lake area.

700-S-2nd-Street-W100-Minneapolis-MN-55401-6188506-image22
MN Property

Gallery: Pohlad family member's penthouse will cost you $7M

*Checks pockets for change*

Minneapolis police
MN News

Child abuse charges: 2-year-old dies, 4-month-old's shocking injuries

The 25-year-old woman's 2-year-old boy died and her 4-month-old boy was found to be suffering from extensive injuries.

Fire, firefighters
MN News

Woman killed in Maple Grove house fire is identified

Authorities say the 72-year-old woman had mobility issues.

Related

mpd suspect 12.3.21 - 1 - CROP
MN News

MPD releases photos of shooting suspect, asks for public's help

The man is wanted in connection with a fatal shooting that happened Wednesday evening.

Flickr - police lights squad siren - Edward Kimmel
MN News

Woman suffers life-threatening injuries in Brooklyn Center shooting

Officers responded to the shooting Thursday afternoon.

Screen Shot 2021-11-18 at 8.20.41 AM
MN News

Man dies after shooting in downtown Minneapolis

The shooting was reported on the 1200 block of 7th Street South.

police tape
MN News

1 person critical after shooting inside Mpls. business

MPD said a crowd gathered around officers and paramedics at the scene.

police tape, crime scene
MN News

Shooting, stabbing leave 2 dead in Minneapolis' 44th, 45th homicides of 2020

The separate incidents happened late Saturday evening and early Sunday morning.

Minneapolis police
MN News

St. Cloud 27-year-old ID'd as victim of homicide near U of M

The shooting, which also injured two others, occurred Thursday near the 500 block of 15th Avenue South.

police tape, crime scene
MN News

Dispute leads to deadly shooting in south Minneapolis

Minneapolis police responded to reports of a shooting early Thursday morning.

MN News

Separate Sunday shootings injure 2 women, 1 boy in Minneapolis

The shootings happened within about a mile from each other.