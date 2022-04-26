Shooting leaves man dead in Dayton's Bluff, St. Paul

A man has died after a shooting overnight in St. Paul's Dayton's Bluff neighborhood.

Police were called just after midnight to the 200 block of Bates Avenue, where they found a man lying in the street with a gunshot wound.

The man, in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene by St. Paul fire medics.

At this time, no arrests have been made, with police in the process of finding witnesses.

The victim's identity will be released at a later date by the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office. Anyone for information has been asked to call 651-266-5650.

It's the 14th homicide so far this year in St. Paul. There were a record 38 in total in 2021.