Skip to main content
Shooting leaves man dead in Dayton's Bluff, St. Paul

Shooting leaves man dead in Dayton's Bluff, St. Paul

A man in his 30s was found lying in a street.

St Paul Police

A man in his 30s was found lying in a street.

A man has died after a shooting overnight in St. Paul's Dayton's Bluff neighborhood.

Police were called just after midnight to the 200 block of Bates Avenue, where they found a man lying in the street with a gunshot wound.

The man, in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene by St. Paul fire medics.

At this time, no arrests have been made, with police in the process of finding witnesses.

The victim's identity will be released at a later date by the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office. Anyone for information has been asked to call 651-266-5650.

It's the 14th homicide so far this year in St. Paul. There were a record 38 in total in 2021.

Next Up

Screen Shot 2022-04-26 at 4.41.13 AM
MN News

Shooting leaves man dead in Dayton's Bluff, St. Paul

A man in his 30s was found lying in a street.

Minneapolis police
MN News

3 weekend homicide victims in Minneapolis are identified

Two men were killed in Uptown and another man was shot and killed near 41st and Portland in south Minneapolis.

Screen Shot 2022-04-25 at 5.07.12 PM
WI News

Police: Lily Peters was murdered, there 'could be a danger to the public'

No arrests have been made as police continue to investigate the killing of a child in western Wisconsin.

Joe Biden
MN News

President Biden to visit Minneapolis on Sunday

He will speak at the memorial to former VP Walter Mondale.

Screen Shot 2022-04-25 at 3.42.48 PM
MN News

Drivers suffer vehicle problems after filling up at Hibbing gas station

The owner of Holiday Stationstores says water got into the fuel.

John Thompson
MN News

Rep. John Thompson accused of screaming at officers after daughter was pulled over

St. Paul Police Chief Todd Axtell called the incident "outrageous".

ChippewaFallsMissingGirl
WI News

Wisconsin 10-year-old found dead, homicide investigation underway

The 10-year-old was found dead Monday morning.

Allina Health
MN Health

Free skin cancer screenings May 2 at 7 Allina Health locations

Melanoma Monday is May 2.

carolien-van-oijen-Wycp1fC2Rcc-unsplash
Home and Garden

What's the buzz about No Mow May?

A campaign to save pollinators grows in popularity.

Home 1
MN Property

Gallery: Acclaimed home with views of Lake of the Isles hits market

The home was named an ASID Home of the Year in 2010.

police tape
MN News

Victims in separate fatal shootings in Minneapolis identified

The victims were aged 20 and 45, respectively.

Crookston flooding
MN News

River crests below record projection in flood-hit Crookston

The river appears to have crested and is on its way down.

Related

Screen Shot 2022-04-01 at 9.45.34 AM
MN News

Man fatally shot by girlfriend's father after breaking in, threatening her

The man in his 30s died in St. Paul Friday morning.

Screen Shot 2020-06-20 at 8.37.00 AM
MN News

Man dead after shooting in Minneapolis' Powderhorn neighborhood

The man in his 30s was found with a gunshot wound.

Screen Shot 2022-01-11 at 6.19.36 AM
MN News

Man fatally shot in St. Paul's Hamline-Midway neighborhood

It's the second homicide of 2022 in St. Paul.

Screen Shot 2021-12-29 at 10.30.53 AM
MN News

'Chaotic scene' found by police after man fatally shot in St. Paul

Police say they arrived to a 'chaotic scene.'

FEtiw7MXEAAr_Ig
MN News

Man killed in shooting outside apartment building in St. Paul

St. Paul Police Department
MN News

Woman fatally shot in St. Paul's North End neighborhood

It's the fourth homicide so far this year in St. Paul.

Screen Shot 2022-03-15 at 10.39.26 AM
MN News

Woman who died at St. Paul shipping facility was on fire, ex arrested

Police are at the scene near Snelling and Como avenues.

Screen Shot 2021-12-23 at 10.19.12 AM
MN News

One killed in fire at St. Paul fourplex

The victim died at a local hospital.