Shooting near University of Minnesota kills 1, injures 2

The victims were all in a parked car when the shooting happened, police said.

Credit: Taber Andrew Bain, Flickr

One person was killed and two were hurt in a triple shooting near the University of Minnesota Thursday night. 

Police from Minneapolis and the U of M responded to the report of gunfire near the 500 block of 15th Ave. S at 11:22 p.m. Thursday, with reports saying gunfire came from a vehicle that "quickly sped" away, a Minneapolis police news release said. 

A man with an apparent gunshot wound died at the scene, police said. 

Two others suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the shooting: a woman, who was found near the 1600 block of S 4th St., and a man, who was found on the 300 block of Cedar Ave. S. They were both taken to the hospital. 

Police believe the three victims were sitting in a vehicle parked on the 500 block of 15th Ave. S when another vehicle pulled up. Occupants of that vehicle then shot into the victims' car and sped away. 

Investigators believe the people in both vehicles knew each other. As of this writing, no one has been arrested.

Police haven't revealed a potential motive and have not said why the victims were all found in different locations. 

The names and ages of the victims have not been released, other than police saying all are adults. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner will identify the man who died and release his cause of death. 

This marks the third homicide in Minneapolis this year. 

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit a tip online here

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

Shooting near University of Minnesota kills 1, injures 2

The victims were all in a parked car when the shooting happened, police said.

