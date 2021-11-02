Shooting threats directed at 2 schools in Detroit Lakes

Two schools from the Detroit Lakes school district received shooting threats Tuesday morning, though local authorities say the situations have "been resolved and that the two incidents were related."

In a joint press release, Detroit Lakes Public Schools Superintendent Mark Jenson and Detroit Lakes Police Chief Steve Todd said the first threat was directed at Detroit Lakes High School and was made "via an anonymous tip line at a news outlet in Fargo."

While police were ramping up security at the high school, students at a separate, unidentified school in the district reported that a student posted on social media that they were going to "shoot up the school."

"Thankfully these students promptly reported this information to school officials and the situation was dealt with immediately," the press release says. "Throughout all of this, district staff have and law enforcement have worked seamlessly together and we feel that the situation has been resolved and that the two incidents were related."

The press release says the individuals who made the threats have been identified "and dealt with in an appropriate manner by both school officials and law enforcement."

No further information has been provided. You can read the full press release here.

