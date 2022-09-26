Shot woman who sparked appeal found injured at Twin Cities hotel

Police in St. Paul have confirmed that Hsa Say, 18, has been found at a Twin Cities hotel.

Authorities had been searching for Say since early Monday, believing she'd been shot at in an incident on St. Paul's East Side.

The St. Paul Police Department said officers were sent to the 1500 block of Fellows Lane around 4 a.m. when a 911 caller reported hearing 5 or 6 shots outside their home.

Police arrived and found evidence of a shooting and learned that Say had been shot at. However, she wasn't at the scene and police were not been able to find her, prompting a public appeal later Monday morning.

Police confirmed Say had been found around 3:45 p.m. at the Wakota Inn and Suites in Cottage Grove, and said she was taken to a hospital with an apparent non-life-threatening gunshot wound to her leg.

Two people were also found at the hotel, and they are being interviewed in relation to the case.