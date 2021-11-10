Shotgun slug goes through 2 walls of house during deer opener

A shotgun slug traveled through two walls of a house and wound up embedded in a bedroom cabinet during Minnesota's opening weekend of the firearms deer hunting season.

According to the Stevens County Sheriff's Office in west-central Minnesota, the slug went through the front of the house, then passed through two hallways before hitting the cabinet. It was traveling at head or chest height, but fortunately no one was home at the time.

Sheriff Jason Dingman told Bring Me The News the slug passed through two walls, traveling approximately 20 feet inside of the house.

Dingman said there is a large wildlife management area directly across the road from the house, though it's unclear how far away the hunter who fired the slug was.

"The residence was not occupied when the slug entered the house, but the hole was discovered by the homeowner at approximately 11:30 a.m. when he returned home," Dingman explained.

The sheriff's office is reminding hunters to "be safe and look beyond their target," noting that "this situation could have ended much differently, by being at the wrong place at the wrong time."

The Minnesota DNR has taken the lead on the investigation.