Shots fired at West St. Paul house, boy struck in legs

Police are investigating after a boy was struck in the legs by shots fired at a West St. Paul home.

The incident happened around 12:50 p.m. in the 400 block of Roeller Avenue East, with officers arriving to find a "juvenile male" inside the home with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds to his legs.

The boy was taken to Regions Hospital by paramedics.

Officers then found "numerous shell casings" on the road, with a statement from West St. Paul PD saying they believe "the home that was struck was intentionally targeted and this was not a random incident."

The boy's age has not been revealed, nor has any reason why that house would be targeted.

No arrests have been made.



