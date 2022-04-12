Skip to main content
Shots fired at West St. Paul house, boy struck in legs

Shots fired at West St. Paul house, boy struck in legs

Police say the home was intentionally targeted.

Google Streetview

Police say the home was intentionally targeted.

Police are investigating after a boy was struck in the legs by shots fired at a West St. Paul home.

The incident happened around 12:50 p.m. in the 400 block of Roeller Avenue East, with officers arriving to find a "juvenile male" inside the home with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds to his legs.

The boy was taken to Regions Hospital by paramedics.

Officers then found "numerous shell casings" on the road, with a statement from West St. Paul PD saying they believe "the home that was struck was intentionally targeted and this was not a random incident."

The boy's age has not been revealed, nor has any reason why that house would be targeted.

No arrests have been made.


April 11th, 2022 West St. Paul Shooting Incident - At about 12:50 pm, West St. Paul police officers responded to the 400 block of Roeller Ave E. on a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, officers located a juvenile male victim inside a home with apparent non-life threatening gunshot wounds to his legs. The Injured party was transported to Regions Hospital by M Health paramedics.

Officers located numerous shell casings on the roadway and the scene is currently being processed by investigators. At this point, it is believed the home that was struck was intentionally targeted and this was not a random incident. West St. Paul Police are being assisted by the Dakota County Sheriff’s Office and Mendota Heights Police Department in the investigation.

Next Up

Screen Shot 2022-04-12 at 7.35.21 AM
MN News

Shots fired at West St. Paul house, boy struck in legs

Police say the home was intentionally targeted.

ambulance
MN News

Crash in Rochester leaves 1 dead, 2 injured Monday

The crash happened Monday afternoon on the northeast side of Rochester.

Screen Shot 2022-04-11 at 11.59.20 AM
MN News

Driving facing charges for crash that killed Lakeville North sophomore

A 21-year-old is now facing criminal vehicular homicide charges.

unsplash school bus
MN News

Elementary student hit by motorcyclist who passed stopped Edina school bus

The bus had its stop arm out and lights flashing, police say.

Hanneman bodycam footage
MN News

BCA releases Amir Locke case file, SWAT officer's bodycam footage

Minnesota prosecutors declined last week to file charges in the case.

school, classroom
Minnesota Life

Minnesota Teacher of the Year Award down to 11 finalists

The finalists will be interviewed by a selection panel, with the winner being announced May 1.

plane, Piper PA-32
MN News

Search comes up empty after report of 'possible plane crash'

A resident reported two planes flying low, including one that buzzed a house.

Target Field
MN Sports

Minnesota Twins running limited time $4 ticket deal

The deal is only available until 11:59 p.m. Tuesday.

270313624_282040300624950_3419274998819919498_n
MN News

North Dakota forecast: 2 feet of snow, 50 mph winds

Big issues are expected with near-impossible driving conditions.

176838905_eb7b932cfe_h
MN Business

Bloomberg: Food inflation pushes Cargill family members higher in billionaires list

The Minnesota-based food giant is America's largest privately-owned company.

tornado
MN Weather

Zeroing in on Tuesday tornado threat in Minnesota, Iowa

Meteorologist Sven Sundgaard is tracking the storm system for Bring Me The News.

Screen Shot 2022-04-11 at 11.59.20 AM
MN News

Victim in fatal Burnsville crash ID'd as Lakeville North student

Sydney Kohner was a sophomore at Lakeville North High School.

Related

West St Paul, Minnesota - June 2019
MN News

Nine police agencies called in for crowd control after 2 shot in West St. Paul

Police say a large group "attempted to take control" of part of the crime scene.

Screen Shot 2021-12-29 at 10.30.53 AM
MN News

'Chaotic scene' found by police after man fatally shot in St. Paul

Police say they arrived to a 'chaotic scene.'

Screen Shot 2020-07-27 at 7.14.37 AM
MN News

Boy, 16, arrested for murder after man dies in St. Paul alleyway

Police believe it's a domestic-related incident.

Screen Shot 2019-11-01 at 7.53.40 AM
MN News

84-year-old pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle in West St. Paul

The victim's identity has not been released.

Ep9gUdAW4AEIkR4
MN News

2-year-old boy fatally shot in St. Paul Wednesday afternoon

It's unclear if the shooting was intentional, accidental or self-inflicted.

Screen Shot 2019-08-19 at 8.08.05 PM
MN News

Woman shot dead, another injured on St. Paul's West Side

It's the 26th homicide this year in St. Paul.

Screen Shot 2020-12-07 at 10.25.05 PM
MN News

Boy, 14, dies after stolen vehicle flips in St. Paul

Police are unsure how the teen was involved in the crash.

Screen Shot 2020-12-17 at 6.15.21 AM
MN News

Driver fatally shot near Spruce Tree Centre in St. Paul

Police say it was possibly a drive-by shooting.