Shots fired during 'large fight' in St. Cloud parking lot

A teen was arrested on charges of riot and disorderly conduct following what police describe as a "large fight" in a St. Cloud parking lot Monday evening.

Police were alerted to the incident when officers heard shots fired while searching for another suspect, with several 911 callers at the same time reporting people "actively fighting" in the 1000 block of 9th Avenue South.

When officers arrived, St. Cloud Police Department says "they observed a large fight in the parking lot." Participants began to scatter as police came to the scene, but officers arrested an 18-year-old man and a 14-year-old boy, both from St. Cloud.



The 18-year-old is being held on charges of 3rd-degree riot, fleeing on foot, and obstructing the legal process. The 14-year-old has been released to his family, but is expected to be charged for his involvement.

While nobody was injured, police say an unknown male fled the scene of the fight while firing multiple rounds.

The investigation continues.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.