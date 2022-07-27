Skip to main content
Shots fired during 'large fight' in St. Cloud parking lot

Shots fired during 'large fight' in St. Cloud parking lot

One of the participants fired multiple rounds as he fled the scene.

Unsplash

One of the participants fired multiple rounds as he fled the scene.

A teen was arrested on charges of riot and disorderly conduct following what police describe as a "large fight" in a St. Cloud parking lot Monday evening.

Police were alerted to the incident when officers heard shots fired while searching for another suspect, with several 911 callers at the same time reporting people "actively fighting" in the 1000 block of 9th Avenue South.

When officers arrived, St. Cloud Police Department says "they observed a large fight in the parking lot." Participants began to scatter as police came to the scene, but officers arrested an 18-year-old man and a 14-year-old boy, both from St. Cloud.

The 18-year-old is being held on charges of 3rd-degree riot, fleeing on foot, and obstructing the legal process. The 14-year-old has been released to his family, but is expected to be charged for his involvement.

While nobody was injured, police say an unknown male fled the scene of the fight while firing multiple rounds.

The investigation continues.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

Next Up

police lights
MN News

Shots fired during 'large fight' in St. Cloud parking lot

One of the participants fired multiple rounds as he fled the scene.

Kayak lake
MN News

Kayakers struck by boater on central Minnesota lake

Both kayakers were taken to St. Cloud Hospital, with the woman being airlifted for care.

Janet Bewley
WI News

Mom, daughter dead in crash involving WI Senate Minority Leader

No charges have been filed as of Tuesday afternoon.

image
MN Lifestyle

Renderings unveiled for 19,000-seat Shakopee amphitheater

Shakopee is already a major entertainment hub in the Twin Cities metro, drawing millions of visitors annually.

3M Maplewood
MN News

3M to spinoff health care business into standalone public company

Big changes are coming to 3M.

Kitchen and Rail
MN Food & Drink

'Minneapolis-quality' restaurant coming to Eagan

Filet mignon sandwiches, anyone?

State Patrol
MN News

Woman dies following rollover crash on I-35 in Forest Lake

The crash happened Sunday afternoon in the southbound lanes of I-35.

Screen Shot 2022-07-26 at 12.50.30 PM
MN News

Charges: 'Wasted' 18-year-old caused deadly crash near New London

The Willmar 18-year-old has been charged with four crimes.

Screen Shot 2022-07-26 at 12.11.40 PM
MN News

2 shootings 8 blocks apart in Brooklyn Park on Monday

The second of the two shootings happened at the Zanewood Recreation Center.

police tape
MN News

Man found dead in vehicle near Hutchinson

The Meeker's County Sheriff's Office is investigating.

Flipping Burgers
MN News

Restaurants get political with Matt Birk burger issue

Three St. Paul restaurants are involved in a burger that is named after the lieutenant governor candidate.

police tape, crime scene
MN News

Man killed, gunfire strikes police precinct overnight in Minneapolis

The two separate incidents are under investigation.

Related

Screen Shot 2020-06-15 at 7.11.05 AM
MN News

2 women stabbed during parking lot brawl in St. Cloud

Police are searching for another woman in connection with the attack.

Flickr - police lights squad siren - Edward Kimmel
MN News

Fight between roommates leaves one shot in St. Cloud

The 32-year-old who was shot is being held for threats of violence.

Screen Shot 2020-06-15 at 7.11.05 AM
MN News

St. Cloud man fires shot at police in hours-long standoff, surrenders

Shawn Lawrence Jacobs, 37, was arrested just before 4 p.m. Tuesday after he surrendered.

Screen Shot 2022-07-06 at 7.45.25 PM
MN News

Four shot in alley near St. Cloud State campus

Police say an argument led to gunfire.

Paul Ervin Coleman.
MN News

Charges: Men caught on video moments before St. Cloud murder

Paul Ervin Coleman (pictured) and Alphonso Dale Cotto were arrested in the last week.

police lights
MN News

Cop suffers 'serious' gunshot injury, man dies in Roseville incident

Police were called to reports of multiple shots fired, and the suspect allegedly then turned fire towards law enforcement.

police tape, crime scene
MN News

Man dies after being shot in the head in St. Cloud

Investigators believe the suspects fled the scene in a vehicle.

Screen Shot 2020-06-15 at 7.11.05 AM
MN News

Standoff in St. Cloud ends with peaceful surrender of suspect

Police announced the standoff at 10:14 a.m. Tuesday.