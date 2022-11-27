Siblings, ages 19 and 14, killed in crash on icy MN highway

Skip to main content
Siblings, ages 19 and 14, killed in crash on icy Minnesota highway

The crash happened around 1:15 a.m. Saturday in Carlton County.

Kurt Bauschardt via Flickr

A brother and sister from Holyoke, Wisconsin were killed in a single-vehicle crash in northeastern Minnesota early Saturday morning. 

The crash happened near 4860 Highway 23 in rural Carlton County, on the Minnesota-Wisconsin border, around 1:15 a.m., according to the Minnesota State Patrol. 

The patrol says 19-year-old Kaden J. Tuura was driving a Volvo station wagon south on Hwy. 23 and lost control of the vehicle on an icy curve, crashing into the ditch. 

Tuura and 14-year-old Aubrey S. Tuura, who was a passenger in the car, were pronounced dead at the scene. Neither was wearing a seatbelt, according to the State Patrol. 

Social media posts confirm that Kaden and Aubrey were brother and sister. There is an online fundraiser through GoFundMe set up to "help the family with the unthinkable expense of a funeral and time away from work to deal with the tragic loss."

