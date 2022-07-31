Six arrested after sex trafficking stings in St. Paul and Stillwater

Four victims were also recovered from sex trafficking situations during the operation.

Six people are facing felony charges after they were arrested in connection to sex trafficking stings in St. Paul and Stillwater last week.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension’s human trafficking task force, along with other organizations, conducted the operation on Wednesday and Thursday. The suspects involved attempted to solicit minors for sex or trafficking victims.

Four victims were also recovered from sex trafficking situations during the operation.

Undercover agents posed as minors or sex buyers on social media and chatted with suspects before the sting. When the suspects arrived at the meeting places arranged online, they were arrested.

Five of the suspects were arrested on pending charges of soliciting a minor under the age of 18 for prostitution. One of the suspects was arrested on pending charges of promotion of prostitution.

The six suspects have either already been charged or will face charges in coming days, according to the BCA.

A list of arrestees show their ages range from 21 to 47, with three traveling from out of state.

“While this operation is over, our work goes on,” said BCA Superintendent Drew Evans in a statement. “We will continue to pursue and arrest these criminals who exploit and victimize our children for sex.”

The East Metro Sex Trafficking Task Force and the Tribes United Against Sex Trafficking Task Force were also involved in the operation.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.