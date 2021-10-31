Skip to main content
October 31, 2021
Six carjackings reported in one evening in Minneapolis

This comes amid a wave of carjackings across the Twin Cities.
Minneapolis police

Minneapolis residents are on alert after a rash of carjackings this weekend, continuing a prolonged uptick in the crime across the Twin Cities.

The police department says there were six carjackings between 5 and 10 p.m. Friday, with the victims being held at gunpoint as their cars were stolen by multiple suspects. 

The incidents happened at the following locations, all in south Minneapolis:

• 2800 block of 13th Avenue S. 

• 4600 block of 28th Avenue S. 

• 2300 block of 32nd Street E. 

• 2800 block of 13th Avenue S. 

• 5800 block of 11th Avenue S. 

• 4000 block of 3rd Avenue S. 

About a half hour after the last carjacking, police located and arrested three suspects who were in a vehicle that had been used in "multiple aggravated robberies." Police have not confirmed whether these were related to the incidents listed above.

This comes amid an ongoing wave of carjackings around the metro area, which has also been an issue around the country since the start of the pandemic. As an ABC report noted, the spike is believed to be due to the social and economic fallout of COVID-19.

During a spike in such incidents in Ramsey County earlier this year, the local sheriff's department shared the following tips to help drivers avoid becoming victims of carjacking and auto theft:

• Stay alert and aware of your surroundings, walking to and from your car.

• Lock your doors and keep your windows up.

• Do not sit in your vehicle for an extended period of time.

• Do not leave your vehicle running untended, especially with children inside.

• Park in a secure, high traffic, and well-lit area.

• Call 9-1-1 if you see anything suspicious or you are concerned for your safety. 

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

