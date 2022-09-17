6 injured in 2 downtown shootings Saturday morning

Minneapolis police are investigating after six people were injured in two separate shootings early Saturday morning.

According to the Minneapolis Police Department, officers in the area heard gunfire coming from the 400 block of Hennepin Avenue just after 2:30 a.m.

At the scene, they found a man in his 20s with potentially life-threatening gunshot wounds in a parking lot near to Gay ‘90s. Additional squads were called to the area to control what MPD called an “uncooperative, aggressive crowd” while officers rendered aid to the man.,

EMS eventually arrived at the scene, and the man was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center.

Just minutes after the shooting on the 400 block of Hennepin Avenue South, officers responded to reports of a shooting on the 800 block of Hennepin Avenue.

Officers found a man in his 30s suffering from potentially life-threatening gunshot wounds at 19 North 8th Street.

Nearby, they also found a man in 50s suffering from potentially life-threatening injuries and a woman suffering from non-life threatening injuries. The three victims were taken to HCMC.

While officers were at the scene, a man and a woman, both in their 20s, arrived in separate vehicles to North Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

A preliminary investigation found that all five victims were shot near the intersection of South 8th Street and Hennepin Avenue.

No arrests have been made in connection with either shooting, and it is unclear is the two shootings are related, according MPD.