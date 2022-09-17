Skip to main content
Six injured in two shootings in downtown Minneapolis Saturday morning

Six injured in two shootings in downtown Minneapolis Saturday morning

The shootings happened just a few minutes apart.

Credit: Tony Webster via Flickr

The shootings happened just a few minutes apart.

Minneapolis police are investigating after six people were injured in two separate shootings early Saturday morning.

According to the Minneapolis Police Department, officers in the area heard gunfire coming from the 400 block of Hennepin Avenue just after 2:30 a.m.

At the scene, they found a man in his 20s with potentially life-threatening gunshot wounds in a parking lot near to Gay ‘90s. Additional squads were called to the area to control what MPD called an “uncooperative, aggressive crowd” while officers rendered aid to the man.,

EMS eventually arrived at the scene, and the man was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center.

Just minutes after the shooting on the 400 block of Hennepin Avenue South, officers responded to reports of a shooting on the 800 block of Hennepin Avenue.

Officers found a man in his 30s suffering from potentially life-threatening gunshot wounds at 19 North 8th Street.

Nearby, they also found a man in 50s suffering from potentially life-threatening injuries and a woman suffering from non-life threatening injuries. The three victims were taken to HCMC.

While officers were at the scene, a man and a woman, both in their 20s, arrived in separate vehicles to North Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

A preliminary investigation found that all five victims were shot near the intersection of South 8th Street and Hennepin Avenue.

No arrests have been made in connection with either shooting, and it is unclear is the two shootings are related, according MPD. 

Next Up

Minneapolis police
MN News

6 injured in 2 downtown shootings Saturday morning

The shootings happened just a few minutes apart.

Chad Myszka
WI News

Police still searching for 'dangerous' suspect in Wisconsin

Authorities called off their search for Chad Myszka Friday night, resuming Saturday morning.

Tinklenberg
MN News

Charges: Man killed his 93-year-old grandmother with hatchet

The 42-year-old has been charged with murder.

Screen Shot 2022-09-16 at 5.25.54 PM
MN Weird

Bat infestation prompted school cancellation in Austin, MN

Sorry, a bat ate my homework.

Storm
MN Weather

Severe storms possible in MN Saturday afternoon, evening

The NWS says all severe weather hazards are on the table.

Screen Shot 2022-09-16 at 4.34.12 PM
MN News

Former Forest Lake teacher sentenced for sexual assaulting 2 students

An attorney in the case is calling out the Archdiocese of St. Paul and Minneapolis to "act."

wastewater
MN Coronavirus

After return of school, COVID-19 levels rising in Twin Cities wastewater

It follows months of declines in viral loads.

Screen Shot 2022-09-14 at 7.34.05 PM
WI News

Body found believed to be missing Polk County man

An appeal to find the man was issued earlier this week.

TiwanPullerHCJMugshot
MN News

Charges: Driver killed woman while speeding away from I-94 crash

The man faces up to 10 years in prison if he's convicted.

police lights squad car dark - Unsplash
MN News

Brooklyn Center PD responds to 'spin outs', chaotic scene as suspects flee

The fleeing suspects crashed and fled on foot.

U of M police
MN News

Alert after suspect takes picture of victim using toilet on U of M campus

A description of the suspect was provided by the campus police.

307019535_449493240548771_8093490519976242302_n
MN News

Mankato police search for 'armed and dangerous man' following Friday alert

Bashir Mohamed, 30, was last seen on the 100 block of Echo St. Friday morning.

Related

Minneapolis police
MN News

Dozens of shots heard in chaotic video of Minneapolis shooting

The incident occurred Friday night in Dinkytown, with a 15-year-old being shot.

police tape, crime scene
MN News

Man dead after shooting in Minneapolis' Phillips neighborhood

The shooting occurred early Sunday morning on the 2500 block of Cedar Avenue South.

police tape, crime scene
MN News

One dead, five injured in separate overnight shootings in Minneapolis

A 27-year-old shot in Phillips Saturday night died at the hospital Sunday.

Screen Shot 2021-11-18 at 8.20.41 AM
MN News

Man dies after shooting in downtown Minneapolis

The shooting was reported on the 1200 block of 7th Street South.

police tape, crime scene
MN News

One dead, one hospitalized after downtown Minneapolis shooting

The shooting took place in the Loring Park neighborhood early Saturday morning.

Minneapolis police
MN News

Man found yelling for help after being shot in Minneapolis

The shooting occurred on the 800 block of Elwood Avenue North at around 9:15 p.m.

Minneapolis police
MN News

Violent night in Minneapolis: 2 dead, 7 wounded in shootings

A teen was killed in one shooting while another shooting at a bar left another person dead.

Screen Shot 2022-05-08 at 7.41.36 PM
MN News

Shooting inside Speedway store leaves 2 with life-threatening injuries

The shooting happened near Lyn-Lake early Saturday.