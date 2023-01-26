Skip to main content
Six-year-old run over by school bus, whose driver initially left scene

Six-year-old run over by school bus, whose driver initially left scene

Police were later able to locate the driver.

Unsplash

Police were later able to locate the driver.

A six-year-old child suffered injuries after being run over by a school bus in Brooklyn Park.

The incident happened at 3:06 p.m. in the 8700 block of Edinbrook Crossing, with Brooklyn Park PD initially receiving a call for a hit-and-run.

They arrived to find the child's "lower extremities" had been run over by the bus. The child is being treated at a local hospital, but their injuries are not life-threatening.

"Officers learned the child had been dropped off in a parking lot by a bus company," police said. "The bus driver initially left the scene."

The driver was eventually located by police, who are now investigating the incident.

Next Up

unsplash school bus
MN News

Six-year-old run over by school bus, whose driver initially left scene

Police were later able to locate the driver.

Screen Shot 2023-01-13 at 12.25.21 PM
MN News

Hamline University faculty urge President Fayneese Miller to resign

Fayneese Miller has served as president since 2015.

Police tape
MN News

Man in 40s dies in Minneapolis shooting

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Unit Kitchen with Historic Details
MN Property

Gallery: Historic former jail in Duluth transformed into apartment units

Would you live in a former jailhouse?

image
MN News

Burnsville High School student killed in crash involving 15-year-old driver

The single-vehicle crash happened shortly after midnight.

CrashMNHighway
MN News

Watch: Driver sent airborne after being struck by sliding car

The person was seen on MnDOT cameras tending to their vehicle prior to the crash.

Plow 2 (1)
MN News

Minneapolis shifting to one-sided street parking starting Thursday night

EMS vehicles, firetrucks and buses have struggled to drive on city streets due to snow.

image
MN News

Family involved in highway collision with moose near Sax-Zim Bog

A moose can weight up to 1,500 pounds.

snow, plow
MN Weird

Here are the 60 finalists for the Minnesota snow plow naming contest

Voting is open until Feb. 3.

Screen Shot 2023-01-25 at 10.04.12 AM
MN News

Watch: 2 arrested north of Twin Cities after burglary, police pursuit

The suspects are seen on MnDOT cameras attempting to flee law enforcement.

Screen Shot 2022-12-06 at 2.47.44 PM
MN Food & Drink

Chefs from 5 Twin Cities restaurants among James Beard Awards semifinalists

There are first time nominations for Shawn McKenzie and Ann Ahmed.

covid, covid testing
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's four remaining state-run COVID testing sites to close

All of them will be closed for good by Sunday.

Related

unsplash school bus
MN News

School bus carrying 11 students in collision with pickup truck

No students were injured in the collision.

Screen Shot 2022-09-19 at 7.09.25 AM
MN News

Girl, 8, run over by driver as she tied her shoe outside strip mall

The girl was taken to a hospital for treatment.

unsplash school bus
MN News

Elementary student hit by motorcyclist who passed stopped Edina school bus

The bus had its stop arm out and lights flashing, police say.

school bus
MN News

School bus carrying 22 children tips over in snowy Carver County

Snow-covered roads may have played a part in the crash.

MN News

Edina student struck by hit-and-run driver at bus stop

The motorist fled the scene, with police now trying to find them.

Screen Shot 2022-10-08 at 8.59.47 PM
MN News

Parents of 2-year-old girl located after police appeal

The girl was found just after 7 p.m. Saturday.

school bus stop pixabay
MN News

5 kids hurt when dump truck driver rear-ends school bus

They were taken to the hospital.

Screen Shot 2023-01-12 at 5.06.31 PM
MN News

Man found dead in snowbank following hit-and-run

The collision happened Thursday morning in south Minneapolis.