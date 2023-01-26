Six-year-old run over by school bus, whose driver initially left scene

A six-year-old child suffered injuries after being run over by a school bus in Brooklyn Park.

The incident happened at 3:06 p.m. in the 8700 block of Edinbrook Crossing, with Brooklyn Park PD initially receiving a call for a hit-and-run.

They arrived to find the child's "lower extremities" had been run over by the bus. The child is being treated at a local hospital, but their injuries are not life-threatening.

"Officers learned the child had been dropped off in a parking lot by a bus company," police said. "The bus driver initially left the scene."

The driver was eventually located by police, who are now investigating the incident.