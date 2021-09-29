September 30, 2021
Skeletal remains in St. Paul man's shed may have been there for 'several years'
Publish date:

Skeletal remains in St. Paul man's shed may have been there for 'several years'

The bones may have been in the shed for several years.
Author:

Google

The bones may have been in the shed for several years.

A decomposed body that a man found in the shed at this home may have been there for years. 

According to St. Paul Police Department, the man recently showed up at police headquarters to report that he found a decomposed body on his property. Officers went to check it out and found "skeletal remains in a small tin shed." 

"The man told officers he believed the deceased was his brother, who was homeless and sometimes slept in the shed," a release from police says.

The man said he could smell a strong oder from the shed "a couple years ago" but said "he hadn't been in the shed in about four years." The first time he noticed the odor he assumed it was a dead animal inside the shed. 

The Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office informed police that the human remains may have been in the shed for "several years." 

The remains have not yet been positively identified and a cause of death is unknown. 

The shed where the bones were found is  located on the 1000 block of Central Avenue West in St. Paul. 

