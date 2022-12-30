Ski trail groomer and his dog killed in Gunflint Trail structure fire

A ski trail groomer and his dog were killed Thursday night in a fire at the operations building where they slept near the Gunflint Trail, according to the trail association and local authorities.

The Cook County Sheriff's Office said authorities were alerted to the blaze at 11 Poplar Creek Drive in the mid-Gunflint Trail area around 11 p.m.

The Gunflint Trail Volunteer Fire Department arrived on scene approximately 30 minutes later and found multiple structures engulfed in flames.

Curry R. Thompson, 50, and his dog, Ginny, were killed in the blaze.

“It is absolutely devastating to lose a life to fire and our sympathy is with the family of Curry Thompson," Sheriff Pat Eliasen stated.

Thompson worked for the Banadad Trail Association, which maintains an expansive tracked ski trail system in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area.

Andy Jenks, the association's president, announced Thompson's death in a post on the organization's website.

"We mourn his lost and will be assessing the situation when the authorities are finished at the site," he wrote, adding he spoke to Thompson shortly before the fire broke out and Thompson was "very happy" and looking forward to the next day's work on the remote Western portions of the trail.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined, according to the Sheriff's Office. The State Fire Marshal is investigating the incident.