Skip to main content
Sled dog team hit by snowmobile in hit-and-run in Wisconsin

Sled dog team hit by snowmobile in hit-and-run in Wisconsin

One dog had to have surgery after breaking his leg in three places.

Go Fund Me

One dog had to have surgery after breaking his leg in three places.

A sled dog was hurt in an apparent hit-and-run with a snowmobile near Bayfield, Wisconsin, over the weekend. 

Ryan Redington, a John Beargrease and Iditarod sled dog race veteran, posted on Facebook on Jan. 9 to say while he was out with his dogs on Saturday, Jan. 8, when a snowmobile sped up and steered into his sled dog team, hitting multiple dogs.

Two dogs, Willy and Wildfire, were hurt and taken to Blue Pearl emergency vet in Duluth, a Go Fund Me page said. Willy suffered lacerations and a bruised foreleg, while Wildfire's left back leg is broken in three places. 

Wildfire has since been taken to a vet in the Twin Cities, Mission Animal Hospital, Redington said on Monday, which will surgically repair Wildfire's leg on Tuesday instead of amputating it.

Sarah Keefer, Redington's training partner, started a Go Fund Me for Redington and Redington Mushing. The fundraiser had a goal of $9,000 and by Tuesday afternoon it had raised more than $33,000.

Willy led Redington's team to victory in the 2021 Kobuk440 and Wildfire, who is 3, is a "young rock star" and was on the winning team of the 2021 Junior Iditarod and finished the 2021 Iditarod on Redington's seventh-place team.

"Both of these dogs love to run, and seeing someone try to take that away from them is heartbreaking," the fundraiser says.

Redington says he filed a police report. A report filed with the Bayfield County Sheriff's Office said the incident happened on the Tri-Counties corridor between Hughes and Iron River, KBJR 6 states

The incident happened about 3 miles from home, the Go Fund Me said.

Next Up

redington mushing sled dog
MN News

Sled dog team hit by snowmobile in hit-and-run in Wisconsin

One dog had to have surgery after breaking his leg in three places.

lanesboro minnesota
Places to Go

Southern Minnesota city named most stunning small town in MN

And it ranks No. 42 out of 50 on the ranking of each state's stunning towns.

duluth police
MN News

Threat forces Duluth school into lockdown

Police K9s searched the school before it was given the all clear.

wayzata east middle school
MN News

Suspect steals keys from woman at Wayzata school, drives off in her car

It happened during a basketball game at Wayzata East Middle School in Plymouth.

money hundred dollar bills
MN News

Defense attorney sentenced to workhouse for swindling client

She told the client he was facing 15-20 years in prison unless he stumped up more cash.

AMC maple grove
TV, Movies and The Arts

AMC movie theater in Maple Grove closes for good

Floor & Decor is planned for the theater space.

Mike Zimmer
MN Vikings

Mike Zimmer's Vikings tenure was pockmarked by disputes with staff

Mike Zimmer's "my way or the highway" approach didn't work out in the end.

child vaccine pexels
MN Coronavirus

Walz announces $200 reward for families who get kids aged 5-11 vaccinated

It's the latest incentive program launched by the State of Minnesota.

Ben dapper
Minnesota Life

Hockey community rallies around player who's fighting cancer

They sent him off with a show of support on Sunday.

tesla
MN Business

Tesla commits to buying nickel from proposed Minnesota mine

The mine has yet to go through the permitting process.

covid-19, coronavirus, ICU
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Tuesday, January 11

Minnesota has set a new statewide record high test positivity rate.

Flickr - Guthrie Theater exterior - Ken Lund
TV, Movies and The Arts

Guthrie cancels one production, postpones another

COVID is again disrupting the renowned theater's plans.

Related

crime scene tape - police tape
MN News

Suspect in fatal hit-and-run of Blaine dog walker arrested

The woman was airlifted and died at the hospital.

ambulance, crash
MN News

Motorcyclist killed in possibly intentional hit-and-run in Minneapolis

Police believe the incident may have been intentional.

bicycle cyclist bike
MN News

Cyclist critically injured in hit-and-run in Plymouth

Police are seeking the public's help in locating the driver who fled.

E Lake St & Bloomington Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55407, USA - June 2019
MN News

Victim in Minneapolis hit-and-run identified as St. Paul woman

The 42-year-old was struck in south Minneapolis early Saturday.

Screen Shot 2021-04-06 at 5.05.54 PM
MN News

Video: Appeal to ID hit-and-run snowmobilers on Lake Minnetonka

One of the snowmobilers struck a portable fish house, which had a woman inside.

snowmobile hit and run
MN News

Snowmobilers hit ice fishing tent on Lake Minnetonka, flee the scene

One person was inside the tent at the time of the crash.

taurus
MN News

St. Paul police ask for help solving 2 hit-and-run cases

A man is still hospitalized after being hit by a car in mid-February, while a woman is on a "long road to recovery" after being hit by a van in December.

police lights
MN News

Police seek driver in fatal hit-and-run in Plymouth

The crash happened just before 9 p.m. on Wednesday.