Slushy roads, dozens of crashes in Twin Cities Thursday morning

The roads in the Twin Cities are causing some problems Thursday morning, making for slow-going in some areas.

Many roads in the Twin Cities metro are covered in slush, making things a bit slippery for the morning commute. A person on Twitter who took Highway 169 from St. Francis to Minnetonka compared it to an ice rink.

Several crashes and spinouts have already been reported. The pink icons on the map below denote crashes and spinouts, as of 7:15 a.m. on Thursday:

You can find the latest road conditions across the state here.

On top of the slippery conditions in the Twin Cities metro, Minnesota is experiencing dangerously cold conditions.

Wind chills are expected to be 25 below to 35 below through Friday, the National Weather Service says.