Snipers who killed Tekle Sundberg in Minneapolis will not be charged

The BCA believes "all elements of the use-of-deadly-force" were met, therefore snipers firing the fatal shots from a rooftop across the street was "legally authorized."

The police snipers who fatally shot 20-year-old Tekle Sundberg at a Minneapolis apartment building in July will not be charged, the Hennepin County Attorney's Office announced Tuesday. 

"Mr. Sundberg’s death was a tragedy," Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman said in a prepared statement. "Our hearts go out to the family and friends of Mr. Sundberg. People who are suffering from mental health crises are vulnerable, and encounters between those in crisis and law enforcement must be handled with special care. In this case, tragic as it is, the officers' use of deadly force was legally authorized under Minnesota law."

The press release from the attorney's office said hundreds of hours of body-worn camera video were reviewed and the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension found that the officers' use of deadly force was authoritized "based on the totality of the circumstances."

On July 20, six days after the incident, Minneapolis police and the BCA released body-camera videos, one of which reveals the dialogue between snipers Zach Seraphine and Aaron Pearson.

"Can't see it. He's got a cellphone," one of them says at 4:18 a.m. Fifteen seconds later one of them says "gun" and shots are fired.

Video from an officer on the ground below Sundberg's apartment shows the 20-year-old leaning out of his window, talking on his cellphone.

"He's threatening to shoot the officers and he's breaking out some of his windows," the officer said at 4:17:48 a.m. A total of 46 seconds pass from that officer's alert to the moment the snipers shoot at 4:18:34 a.m. 

Whatever intentions Sundberg may have had are both unknown and not factored in the BCA's decision to rule in favor of the officers' use of deadly force.  

The videos released by MPD and the BCA do not show Sundberg being shot. The BCA said a spotlight aimed at Sundberg's apartment window "whitewashes things out."

The MPD/BCA video compilation includes more than 10 minutes of the incident, beginning with the first officer on scene who appears to narrowly dodge multiple shots that were fired through a locked metal door inside the apartment complex located on the 900 block of 21st Ave. S.

It's the same door that Arabella Foss-Yarbrough and her two young children escaped through after Sundberg allegedly fired multiple shots through the walls of their apartment, which prompted the initial 911 call on July 14.  

