Snow causing major problems on Twin Cities roads during PM commute

Between 1-2 inches is expected to have fallen by the time the snow stops.

A light but persistent snow system over the Twin Cities is causing major problems on the roads Monday afternoon.

This is the situation as of 4:40 p.m., with multiple crashes and spinouts being reported across the metro, with hotspots including I-35W in the north metro, and Hwy. 169 in the west metro.

Screen Shot 2022-12-19 at 4.41.28 PM

This in turn is having a knock-on effect on travel times, with congestion and slowdowns being reported on the majority of major roads in the Twin Cities.

Screen Shot 2022-12-19 at 5.00.27 PM

One of the crashes caught on camera can be seen at the top of this page, with Minnesota Department of Transportation traffic cameras capturing a semi-trailer jackknifing on eastbound I-94 near Hwy. 101 in Rogers.

Today's light snow is but the appetizer for a huge storm that will arrive in the state on Wednesday, bringing with it dangerous blizzard conditions that the National Weather Service is describing as "life-threatening."

You can read more about that here.

