Skip to main content
Snow, ice-covered roads cause headache for Twin Cities commuters

Snow, ice-covered roads cause headache for Twin Cities commuters

Snowfall slicked up roads early Monday morning.

Bloomington Fire Department

Snowfall slicked up roads early Monday morning.

Twin Cities roads are littered with crashes and spinouts after the snow started to fall Monday morning. 

The Minnesota 511 traffic report shows a growing number of crashes as the snow began just in time for the morning commute.

CrashesRoadConditions511

Among the impacted areas is the Highway 55 westbound ramp from westbound Hwy 62 in Mendota Heights, which is closed due to a crash. The Minnesota State Patrol asks drivers to use the Highway 5 ramps as a detour.

There is also a 14-minute delay on westbound I-94 due to a crash near Maple Grove.

Many of the crashes being reported on Minnesota 511 as of 7:30 a.m. included I-35W, Highway 169, Highway 65 and I-94.

According to the National Weather Service, snow is expected to continue falling Monday with around 1-2" expected in the Twin Cities. The NWS said the snow is likely to keep falling Tuesday through Thursday, with single-digit wind chill temperatures coming "mid to late week."

It comes after more than 150 crashes were reported across the metro after light snowfall on Friday evening.

Crashes and spinouts are always particularly pronounced at the start of the winter, when drivers are not accustomed to the wintry conditions.

The Chaska Police Department remarked on Twitter that drivers' plans should be to note that "people will not remember how to drive in the snow."

To keep track of Minnesota road conditions, track Minnesota 511's map here.

Next Up

MnDOTTrafficCam
MN News

Almost 400 crashes, spinouts as snow hits Minnesota

The Minnesota State Patrol said 25 injuries were reported in the 5-hour timespan.

Screen Shot 2022-11-14 at 12.17.57 PM
MN News

Man shot in stomach after argument in St. Cloud

The victim is in a stable condition.

Screen Shot 2022-11-14 at 11.53.53 AM
TV, Movies and The Arts

Free entry to MIA's Botticelli exhibition for 2 hours on Black Friday

A cheap alternative to Black Friday shopping.

Screen Shot 2022-11-09 at 8.27.26 AM
MN News

Eden Prairie man faces multiple charges after deadly crash near MOA

The crash killed a 23-year-old passenger near the Mall of America.

Fever thermometer flu coronavirus
MN Health

Spike in flu outbreaks, hospitalizations continues in Minnesota

Flu season has arrived earlier than usual.

Screen Shot 2022-11-14 at 10.18.47 AM
MN Weather

Metro added to winter weather advisory; 4 inches possible Monday

It's the first snowy day of the season in the Twin Cities.

nnebigh4kg09bg3zjp34
MN Music and Radio

P!nk announced as first Target Field concert of 2023

The show is scheduled for Aug. 10, 2023.

JonathanHenryEsparza
MN News

Police continue search for Iowa man after his car is found

The man hasn't been seen since Oct. 20.

Screen Shot 2022-11-14 at 7.13.42 AM
MN News

Minnesota hunter rescued after becoming stuck waist-deep in water

The man was taken to an area hospital following the rescue.

CrashBloomingtonFire
MN News

Snow, ice-covered roads cause headache for Twin Cities commuters

Snowfall slicked up roads early Monday morning.

tap-gf9a40b157_1280
MN News

Boil water advisory issued in area of east metro

It comes after an issue with a tank in Maplewood.

Police tape
MN News

Man shot dead near loading dock in St. Paul

The victim was found just after 2 a.m. Sunday.

Related

Screen Shot 2022-11-11 at 10.25.55 PM
MN News

Fatal crash among dozens in Twin Cities after light snow, freeze

The first sign of winter weather in the Twin Cities prompted dozens of crashes.

Screen Shot 2019-11-06 at 6.48.45 AM
MN News

Light snow overnight leads to multiple crashes across Twin Cities

The roads are slick on Wednesday morning.

Screen Shot 2022-03-14 at 8.38.34 AM
MN News

Bands of snow causing problems on the roads Monday morning

Precip could be heavy at times.

Screen Shot 2019-02-20 at 6.29.45 AM
MN News

Spinouts reported on snow-covered MN roads, delays likely

It's going to be a tough day on the roads.

MnDOTTrafficCam
MN News

Almost 400 crashes, spinouts as snow hits Minnesota

The Minnesota State Patrol said 25 injuries were reported in the 5-hour timespan.

Screen Shot 2021-02-09 at 5.44.46 AM
MN News

Light snow and icy conditions cause more problems on Twin Cities roads

There have been multiple crashes reported in the Twin Cities early Tuesday morning.

MN News

Overnight snow creates messy morning commute

Give yourself plenty of extra time this morning.

273053140_945923359407381_8515569735659506671_n
MN News

Multi-vehicle crash closes northbound I-35 south of Twin Cities

Big problems on the roads.