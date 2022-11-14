Snow, ice-covered roads cause headache for Twin Cities commuters

Twin Cities roads are littered with crashes and spinouts after the snow started to fall Monday morning.

The Minnesota 511 traffic report shows a growing number of crashes as the snow began just in time for the morning commute.

Among the impacted areas is the Highway 55 westbound ramp from westbound Hwy 62 in Mendota Heights, which is closed due to a crash. The Minnesota State Patrol asks drivers to use the Highway 5 ramps as a detour.

There is also a 14-minute delay on westbound I-94 due to a crash near Maple Grove.

Many of the crashes being reported on Minnesota 511 as of 7:30 a.m. included I-35W, Highway 169, Highway 65 and I-94.

According to the National Weather Service, snow is expected to continue falling Monday with around 1-2" expected in the Twin Cities. The NWS said the snow is likely to keep falling Tuesday through Thursday, with single-digit wind chill temperatures coming "mid to late week."

It comes after more than 150 crashes were reported across the metro after light snowfall on Friday evening.

Crashes and spinouts are always particularly pronounced at the start of the winter, when drivers are not accustomed to the wintry conditions.

The Chaska Police Department remarked on Twitter that drivers' plans should be to note that "people will not remember how to drive in the snow."

To keep track of Minnesota road conditions, track Minnesota 511's map here.