Snow, ice factors in fatal crash on Minnesota highway

A Fergus Falls woman died in the crash.

A collision between a semi and Jeep left a 72-year-old Minnesota woman dead on Wednesday. 

The crash happened just after 9 a.m. in Wilkin County, with the State Patrol reporting that the driver of a Jeep Grand Cherokee was westbound on Hwy. 210 at Hwy. 9 in Breckenridge when she lost control on the icy pavement and spun out, crossing the center line in front of an oncoming semi. 

The driver of the Jeep died at the scene. She has been identified as Judith Martha Johnson of Fergus Falls. 

A 56-year-old North Dakota man behind the wheel of the semi was not injured. 

There have been 82 deaths on Minnesota roads this year, according to preliminary data from the Office of Traffic Safety. At the same point in 2021 there had been 103 deaths on Minnesota roads. 

