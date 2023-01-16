Snowmobile competitor seriously injured, airlifted from race course

A competitor in a snowmobile race near Nisswa was seriously injured Sunday in a crash on the course.

The 26-year-old man from Mayville, Wisconsin was competing in the Cor PowerSports' Snowmobile Race Series' Nisswa 100 in the small town of Lake Shore.

According to the Cass County Sheriff's Office, the crash on the race course happened around 1:50 p.m.

"Medical aid was immediately initiated by a number of agencies that were staging at the event," Sheriff Bryan Welk stated.

The man was taken by helicopter to a Twin Cities-area hospital with serious injuries, according to Welk.

In a statement, Cor PowerSports Race Series said the organization is refraining from sharing further details out of respect for the family and crew members of the competitor.

"We do ask that everyone keep them in your thoughts and prayers," the series wrote on Facebook.

The crash remains under investigation.