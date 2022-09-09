Skip to main content
Solar panel recycling at All Energy Solar keeps waste out of landfills
Sponsored Story

Solar panel recycling at All Energy Solar keeps waste out of landfills

Program more critical than ever after new solar panel removal service offered

Program more critical than ever after new solar panel removal service offered

All Energy Solar, a multi-state solar installation leader based in Minnesota, tackles waste from old or damaged solar panels with a recycling program that supports the company’s green energy focus. Working with several providers, this commitment to recycling is uniquely important now that the company has launched a solar panel removal and reinstallation service in the Saint Paul area.

Solar panels are guaranteed to generate energy for 25 to 30 years; systems installed in the early 2000s are reaching the end of their warranty period in increasing numbers. Most of their components are steel, copper, aluminum, silicon, and other non-toxic materials that could potentially be reused, repurposed, or recycled.

“As a green energy company with a goal of reducing environmental harm, working with recyclers seemed like a natural choice," said Michael Allen, All Energy Solar's co-founder and chief executive officer. “Solar panel component recycling is relatively new, but it’s vital to support as part of the solar energy industry. New technologies are being developed every day to make it more efficient and widely available.”

Working with several providers, All Energy Solar is committed to panel removal and recycling.

Working with several providers, All Energy Solar is committed to panel removal and recycling.

Additional reasons why panels may require removal include storms, hail, wind, and other weather events that damage both solar panels and the structures on which they are installed. Sometimes just one solar panel must be replaced, while other times the whole system may need to come down to make way for a new roof before it can be reinstalled.

“We work closely with our customers who endure bad weather events impacting their solar panels. We’re experienced in coordinating with insurance companies to make sure removal and replacements go seamlessly," said Jeff Blackwell, Vice President of Operations at All Energy Solar. “When it’s time for them to be put back in place, it’s a good opportunity for customers to consider upgrading to newer, higher-output products. Having reliable vendors to take care of the recyclable materials after the project is done is an important part of that process while supporting our focus on clean, green energy through solar.”

Agencies have recommended that Minnesota and other states adopt official collection and recycling programs for solar panels. Some e-waste recyclers accept them, but there isn’t currently a program aimed at helping residents and companies know what to do with solar panels after they’ve reached the end of their warranty period.

“This is our part of closing the loop on the end-of-life considerations of solar energy, and we hope that others follow suit to support the advancement and expansion of e-waste recycling services,” Allen noted.

A trusted name in solar energy

As a top-rated solar power provider in Minnesota, All Energy Solar makes switching to solar energy easy for property owners of all kinds — residential, commercial, agricultural, municipal, and more.

Our solar professionals have the knowledge and experience to reveal the programs accessible in your area and every other aspect of your project, from initial property and energy analysis through design, construction, and beyond.

Find out if solar power could help you take control of your energy costs. Get started today by requesting a free virtual solar consultation from All Energy Solar!

Next Up

Crew 11 install in St Paul
Sponsored Story

Solar panel recycling at All Energy Solar keeps waste out of landfills

Program more critical than ever after new solar panel removal service offered

Screen Shot 2022-09-08 at 3.45.07 PM
Minnesota Life

Advocates hope to make Minneapolis bird sanctuary more accessible

The Friends of the Roberts Bird Sanctuary is fundraising for a new terrace.

Minneapolis police
MN News

Violent night in Minneapolis: 2 dead, 7 wounded in shootings

A teen was killed in one shooting while another shooting at a bar left another person dead.

ambulance
MN News

82-year-old woman killed in head-on collision in Dakota County

Authorities say the crash happened Tuesday afternoon near Northfield.

Screen Shot 2022-09-08 at 2.23.29 PM
TV, Movies and The Arts

Minnesota actor joins cast of 'Dancing with the Stars'

The show premieres Sept. 19.

JohnQuitterMugPineCoJail
MN News

Man charged with killing Sandstone man who had over 250 BB wounds

John Quitter faces second-degree murder charges in the case.

Lucky Charms
MN Consumer

No link found between Lucky Charms and mystery illnesses, FDA says

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration provided an update this week.

0VQDfEKM
MN Lifestyle

Take a first look at Valleyfair's new Halloween attraction

The immersive attraction opens Sept. 30.

image
MN News

Minnesota man found dead in South Dakota hiking area

The missing man's body was found within the Stratobowl hiking area.

Image-5
Minnesota Life

Albert Pujols, Yadier Molina get custom bats made by MN company

St. Louis Cardinals players Yadier Molina and Albert Pujols were presented the bats last week.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for the week ending Tuesday, Sept. 6

Omicron subvariant BA.5 comprises 90% of SARS-CoV-2 found in metro wastewater.

image
MN Property

Gallery: Picturesque Cannon Falls homestead on the market for $3.25M

Take a look inside this 'hidden gem.'

Related

Apple Orchard
Sponsored Story

Afton Apple Orchard installs two new solar arrays with All Energy Solar

New solar installation brings locally sourced energy to an agricultural gem

Nordic Luv out in Stillwater Minnesota
Sponsored Story

Employee profit-sharing incentive plan announced for All Energy Solar staff

New program meant to strengthen employee retention and boost hiring growth

Lakeville Minnesota Solar Installation - All Energy Solar
Sponsored Story

Tips for selecting a reputable solar installer

Installing solar panels is a major investment. The solar solution provider you choose should be stable and trustworthy.

Driving on Sunshine with Solar Power and Electric Vehicle
Sponsored Story

Put high utility and gas prices in the rearview with solar power and EV charger

With dwindling supplies, prices for fossil fuel-based energy have nowhere to go but up. Lock in predictable energy costs at home and on the road with solar power and an electric vehicle.

Burnsville Minnesota solar installation - All Energy Solar
Sponsored Story

Why the time to switch to solar power is now

Solar energy has become so popular and affordable that some potential solar customers could end up out in the cold if they don’t act soon

Smart Data Solutions All Energy Solar
MN News

Why solar energy makes good business sense

It’s time to consider powering your business with solar

All Energy Solar - Bringing Panels to Roof
Sponsored Story

All Energy Solar reaches growth milestones with higher goals yet for 2022

Minnesota solar company continues to thrive through building a strong workforce

Apple Valley Minnesota solar installation - All Energy Solar
Sponsored Story

New Year, New Round of Solar Incentives for Minnesotans

Funding for 2022 solar rebates is replenished, but limited to first come, first served