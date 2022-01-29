Some Duluth residents now being asked to keep homes at 62 all weekend

A disruption to a gas main Thursday night has prompted the city to ask some residents to keep their homes at 62 degrees.

Photo by Erik Mclean on Unsplash

The City of Duluth is now asking some residents and businesses to keep their properties set to 62 degrees until at least Monday after a gas main disruption.

Residential and commercial natural gas customers east of Lake Avenue should keep their buildings set to 62 degrees through the weekend, the city informed residents Saturday morning.

Some neighborhoods could face a gas shutoff if residents do not keep temperatures down, according to the announcement.

The city initially asked two neighborhoods to lower their temperatures Friday before expanding it to all areas east of Lake Avenue later that day.

The decision comes after a contractor drove a piling through a gas main Thursday night in the Lincoln Park area. And because gas flows west to east, customers east of the disruption are affected.

Crews are continuing to work to repair the disruption, according to the Saturday announcement.

“Crews have been working hard to repair the pipe. This work takes time and is complicated,” Greg Guerrero, interim director of public works and utilities, said in a statement.

“We are seeing a positive impact from customers making the temperature reduction, which lessens the load on our gas system and makes our jobs easier.