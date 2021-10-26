Someone keeps trying to film showering women at U of M

The U of M has received three reports in the past two weeks.

Police at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities are warning students who live in dorms about a peeping Tom.

According to a SAFE-U Advisory, a man has been spotted trying to film people in the shower on a few occasions, and now the U of M Department of Public Safety is trying to identify a person of interest in the case.

The department posted photos of the person of interest on social media Tuesday afternoon, saying he may be related to "an incident" at Comstock Hall at 10:30 a.m. on Oct. 19, noting as residents enter the building, he follows behind them to get inside.

Police shared the photos of the person of interest, noting they want to speak with him regarding a pattern of inappropriate incidents at two dorms on campus.

The first incident happened at 8:50 p.m. on Oct. 13 at Frontier Hall, where the suspect looked at a victim while they were showering. The second incident happened at 1:20 a.m. on Oct. 21 with the victim saying a man attempted to film them in the shower with a cell phone. An individual matching the description of the suspect was also spotted walking in Comstock Hall at 12:08 a.m. on Oct. 20.

Police did not detail what happened on Oct. 19 at Comstock Hall.

The person of interest is described as a man who is 25-35 years old, 5-foot-6 to 5-foot-8 and weighs 150-160 pounds. He was wearing a black jacket with yellow and white embroidery on the back, a white or light blue baseball cap, and glasses.

The previous SAFE-U alert described the peeping Tom as wearing a black baseball cap, black shirt with neon green writing, red underwear, and black loose-fitting jeans. He had a mint green cellphone with a clear case.

Students are urged to use caution and report incidents or sightings of the person of interest immediately by calling 911. Anyone with information on who the man may be is asked to call the department's investigative division at 612-624-2677.

The victims are female students and police told KARE 11 they're looking at surveillance video and sharing it with metro police departments in hopes of narrowing down the list of potential suspects.

Students told the news station they're changing up their routines to shower when there are other people in the bathroom.