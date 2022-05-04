Someone's throwing eggs at vehicles in Benton County

Eggs, golf balls, taconite pellets and a slingshot were found along a roadway in Benton County, where authorities believe someone had been launching objects at cars.

According to the Benton County Sheriff's Office, a woman reported she'd been driving in Minden Township at around 1:45 a.m. on Saturday when an egg hit her vehicle, causing a dent and chipping the paint.

A deputy responded to the 5000 block of Golden Spike Road NE and also had his squad car struck by an object that seemingly had been thrown from a nearby ditch.

The deputy saw a man wearing dark clothing running away from the area who "disappeared quickly into the darkness," the sheriff's office stated.

The deputy was unable to locate the suspect, but did find eggshells, eggs, golf balls, taconite pellets, and a wrist rocket near the area from which the suspect fled.

The sheriff's office is asking anyone with information to call the department at 320-968-7201