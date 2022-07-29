Son arrested after man, 62, found shot dead in rural Minnesota cabin

A man was found shot dead in his rural Aitkin County cabin on Tuesday, with his son subsequently arrested in connection with the discovery.

The Wright County Sheriff's Office received a missing person report Tuesday regarding Daniel Bzdok, 62, of Buffalo, Minnesota, who had left for his Fleming Township cabin last Friday with his 24-year-old son, and was last heard from on Saturday.

Bzdok's brother told police Bzdok had failed to answer his phone, and when he went to the cabin to check on him, he found the main door padlocked and no vehicles around.

The Aitkin County Sheriff's Office was called in to help, and as they checked the cabin, could see Bzdok's body inside. He was later found to have been shot once in the back of the head.

Bzdok's son, with whom he had gone to the cabin, has been arrested and is being held on pending charges as the investigation continues.