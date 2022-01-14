Skip to main content
Son arrested for killing of father in south Minneapolis home

Son arrested for killing of father in south Minneapolis home

It marks the second homicide in Minneapolis this year.

Tony Webster, Wikimedia

It marks the second homicide in Minneapolis this year.

A man has been arrested in connection to the death of his father in Minneapolis on Thursday, marking the second homicide in the city in 2022. 

The Minneapolis Police Department says officers responded to the 4700 block of Elliot Ave. S at 9 p.m. on reports of a domestic assault. 

"Based on information from family members and observations at the scene, officers forced entry into a residence and located a deceased adult male," police said. 

Police arrested the man's son, also an adult, on the scene. He was booked into jail for probable cause murder. 

Sign up: Subscribe to our BREAKING NEWS newsletters

Authorities have not shared any details about how the man died or what led up to the killing. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office will release the victim's identity and his cause of death in the coming days. 

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

If you know anyone who is affected by domestic violence, you can find more information on services available here, via the Minnesota DPS.

You can also call the Day One Crisis Hotline at 1-866-223-1111.

Next Up

police tape, crime scene
MN News

Son arrested for killing of father in south Minneapolis home

It marks the second homicide in Minneapolis this year.

Anthony Edwards
MN Timberwolves

Ant's fast start can't snap Grizzlies winning streak

Memphis extended its streak to 11 games with a 116-108 victory over the Timberwolves.

Kirill Kaprizov
MN Wild

Wild have 2 players named to NHL All-Star Game

The Wild could have a third representative through the "Last Man In" ballot.

trattoria mucci facebook
MN Food & Drink

Popular Italian eatery in Uptown to permanently close

The owner of Trattoria Mucci said it "just didn't work out this time."

colbert redmons billboard jan 2022
MN Food & Drink

MN popcorn shop gets Times Square billboard via 'The Late Show'

The last time Redmon's Popcorn got national attention, it shut down two days later.

child parent mask covid pexels
MN Coronavirus

Frey backtracks on dining mandate: Kids age 2-4 won’t need test

The mayor told Chad Hartman the city is already working to change its just-announced regulation.

264 Willmar Ave SE, Willmar, Minnesota - October 2019
MN News

11 staff members on leave after refusing Willmar district's COVID policy

The staff members were placed on leave after they "opted not to comply."

TIMOTHY BORRMAN
MN News

Man charged with stealing van with dog inside in South St. Paul

He apparently said he didn't realize there was a dog inside.

Screen Shot 2022-01-13 at 1.07.55 PM
Minnesota Life

African cat found in Massachusetts is coming to Minnesota

The cat has to have its leg amputated.

masks
MN Coronavirus

Duluth becomes first non-metro city to bring back mask mandate

The omicron variant is surging across Minnesota.

Screen Shot 2022-01-13 at 12.35.16 PM
MN Coronavirus

Here's where COVID-19 case rates are the highest in Minnesota

The highest rates can be found mainly in southeastern Minnesota and around the Twin Cities metro area.

als breakfast facebook post
MN Food & Drink

After staff got COVID, someone sent Al's Breakfast a letter mocking its vaxx requirement

"So sorry to hear your fully vaccinated staff is sick with Covid and you are forced to close," the letter begins.

Related

police tape, crime scene
MN News

Driver dies days after he was shot in Minneapolis

It's the 73rd homicide in Minneapolis this year.

police lights
MN News

Wisconsin father suspected of killing his 6-week-old son

The father was arrested Monday in connection to the infant's Feb. 19 death.

Flickr - police lights squad siren - Edward Kimmel
MN News

Shooting in Minneapolis; police investigating possible false imprisonment

The victim suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Flickr - Minneapolis police squad - Chad Davis
MN News

Woman dies after being shot multiple times in Minneapolis

It's the 93rd homicide in Minneapolis this year.

bryn mawr market GSV 414 Cedar Lake Rd S, Minneapolis, Minnesota - August - crop 2021
MN News

Fourth teen arrested in robbery, shooting at Minneapolis market

Three other teenage suspects were arrested on Wednesday.

FLickr - minneapolis police - Tony Webster - Feb 2020 - crop
MN News

Boy, 15, arrested after fatal shooting in south Minneapolis

The shooting was reported around 11:40 a.m. Monday.

st. paul homicide - 30 block of Winnipeg Avenue West
MN News

St. Paul man arrested after calling police to report he killed his wife

The man was outside the police station when he called 911.

police tape, crime scene
MN News

Couple charged in beating death of man they dumped in farm culvert

The couple and another man allegedly interrogated the victim for being a "snitch."