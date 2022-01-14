Son arrested for killing of father in south Minneapolis home

A man has been arrested in connection to the death of his father in Minneapolis on Thursday, marking the second homicide in the city in 2022.

The Minneapolis Police Department says officers responded to the 4700 block of Elliot Ave. S at 9 p.m. on reports of a domestic assault.

"Based on information from family members and observations at the scene, officers forced entry into a residence and located a deceased adult male," police said.

Police arrested the man's son, also an adult, on the scene. He was booked into jail for probable cause murder.

Authorities have not shared any details about how the man died or what led up to the killing. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office will release the victim's identity and his cause of death in the coming days.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

If you know anyone who is affected by domestic violence, you can find more information on services available here, via the Minnesota DPS.

You can also call the Day One Crisis Hotline at 1-866-223-1111.