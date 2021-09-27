Son arrested in fatal shooting of his father in St. Paul

The son was also injured in the incident.

A 25-year-old man has been arrested in connection to a fatal double shooting in St. Paul in which he was injured and his father was killed.

The St. Paul Police Department (SPPD) said Monday Royal Terrell Arrington, 44, of Fridley, was the man who was fatally shot at an apartment building on the 1200 block of Westminster Street just before 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 24.

Arrington's 25-year-old son, who was also shot, has been arrested in connection to the incident. He has not been formally charged.

According to police, officers were called to the scene and found an unresponsive Arrington, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

A short time later, Arrington's son showed up at Regions Hospital with an apparent gunshot wound and had to have surgery for his life-threatening injuries.

He survived the shooting.

No other details have been released.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

