Skip to main content
Son of Twin Cities theatre founder dies in Hennepin County Jail

Son of Twin Cities theatre founder dies in Hennepin County Jail

Lucas Bellamy was found 'unresponsive' in his cell Thursday.

Lucas Bellamy, Facebook

Lucas Bellamy was found 'unresponsive' in his cell Thursday.

The son of the founder of St. Paul's Penumbra Theatre died in Hennepin County Jail in Minneapolis.

The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office confirmed Sunday evening that a 41-year-old man was found "unresponsive" in his cell on Thursday afternoon, and was pronounced dead after lifesaving efforts.

He has since been identified as Lucas John Bellamy. No details are available regarding the circumstances of his death, which is under investigation.

He is the son of Lou Bellamy, who founded Penumbra Theatre Company in 1976, aiming to produce art that can "illuminate the human condition through the prism of the African American experience."

Lucas Bellamy was arrested on July 18 by Independence Police Department on suspicion of fleeing a police officer, possession of a dangerous weapon (metal knuckles or a switchblade), and receiving or concealing stolen property.

He was also being held on a number of past warrants taken out in Orono, Wayzata, and Hennepin County, including for drug possession, DWI, driving with a revoked license, and receiving stolen property.

A Facebook tribute from his sister Sarah Bellamy, now president of Penumbra Theatre, notes that Lucas – who is survived by his son– had struggled with addiction for the past 20 years.

"Lucas was charming, courteous, and had a powerful magnetism that drew others to him," she wrote. "His characteristic sense of humor kept most of us in stitches. He wanted to bring a smile to your face even on his darkest days. An eternal optimist, he could find the silver lining even when the glimmer seemed thin and far away. He was insatiably curious, intelligent, and could fix anything he found in his hands."

Next Up

Lucas Bellamy
MN News

Son of Twin Cities theatre founder dies in Hennepin County Jail

Lucas Bellamy was found 'unresponsive' in his cell Thursday.

Screen Shot 2022-07-24 at 5.33.52 PM
MN News

May death of 2-year-old in Minneapolis ruled a homicide

The child's mother, pictured, was previously charged for malicious punishment of her other child, a 4-month-old baby.

ambulance
MN News

1 dead, 2 injured in overnight crash in west-central Minnesota

The crash happened on Highway 71 around 2:20 a.m. Sunday.

Screen Shot 2022-07-24 at 12.49.50 PM
MN News

Woman hit by train while crossing tracks in Delano

The woman suffered "severe" injuries and was hospitalized.

Screen Shot 2022-07-24 at 12.42.33 PM
MN News

Fans riot after Kid Rock show at ND State Fair is canceled

Videos posted to social media show people yelling and throwing drinks after severe weather canceled the show.

oa722-pge-pic-miami-peak
MN News

FOX 9 reporter Tom Lyden fleeing Oak Fire in California

"I’ve never seen a fire move so fast," Lyden said.

Screen Shot 2022-07-24 at 9.14.47 AM
MN News

Charges: Woman killed man with scissors, burned him in camper

The 42-year-old said she "may have" used meth before killing the man.

Minneapolis police
MN News

Missing 10-year-old girl from Minneapolis found safe

Majestii Newsom was last seen Thursday morning.

Minnesota Aurora
MN Sports

Despite championship loss, Aurora FC's inaugural season is a success

The pre-professional team developed a devoted following during their first season in the USL W League.

monkeypox
MN News

Monkeypox declared public health emergency: What does it mean for MN?

Most of the more than 2,800 cases in the U.S. are in three states, with just 19 cases confirmed in Minnesota.

Screen Shot 2022-07-23 at 3.28.43 PM
MN News

Man sentenced for killing his grandma after she blew her nose

Timothy Steele, 42, was previously convicted of second-degree intentional murder.

Screen Shot 2022-07-23 at 9.07.53 AM
MN News

Man, woman, child killed at Iowa state park; gunman also dead

The suspected killer, Anthony O. Brown, is pictured.

Related

Hennepin County Jail
MN News

Inmate at Hennepin County Jail dies in 'apparent suicide'

He died on Thursday, almost a week after being found unresponsive.

Brady Schmidt
MN News

Man facing DUI charge dies after being found unresponsive in jail

Brady Schmidt, 28, was found unresponsive in his cell on Thursday.

Kayak lake
MN News

Twin Cities man drowns while kayaking in northern Minnesota

The Bloomington man was found unresponsive in the water.

Christopher Endicott
MN News

Former Lakeville principal dies in Crow Wing County jail

The 53-year-old was pronounced dead after lifesaving measures were attempted.

Hennepin County Jail
MN Coronavirus

Hennepin County Jail has had its first case of the coronavirus

The inmate was released and told to self-isolate.

Joshua Fury
MN News

Police: Maple Grove man who murdered wife kills himself in jail

Joshua Fury was found unresponsive on Saturday evening.

MN News

Authorities investigate after Ely man dies in his jail cell

The 50-year-old was found unresponsive just after lunchtime Tuesday.

Screen Shot 2021-04-16 at 10.06.46 AM
MN News

Deputy dies suddenly while on duty at Olmsted County Jail

The deputy had worked for the county since 1995.