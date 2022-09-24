Sound of shots, mass panic at Richfield football game streamed live on YouTube

Gunshots during a high school varsity football game between Richfield and Bloomington Kennedy sent players, coaches and fans running on Friday night.

Few details have been released as of this writing, but at least two gunshots can be heard on the Richfield High School livestream of the game on YouTube. The school has removed the video from YouTube, but the moment has been shared on social media.

"Please calmly exit the stadium at the south end as peacefully and calmly as possible," the public address announcer said shortly after the panic ensued.

In the video, people are seen running on the video camera that is stationed on the west side bleachers, meaning bystanders were running south, with the gunfire presumably coming from the north near where dozens of police vehicles were stationed along 70th Street, just west of Augsburg Park and Nicollet Avenue.

Richfield police confirmed that two men, ages 21 and 18, respectively, were injured in the shooting. The younger of the two was taken to a hospital. Both suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The shooting happened with 11 minutes, 15 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter.

This is a developing story.