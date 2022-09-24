Skip to main content
Sound of shots, mass panic at Richfield football game streamed live on YouTube

Sound of shots, mass panic at Richfield football game streamed live on YouTube

Gunfire caused panic at a varsity football game Friday night.

Richfield High School

Gunfire caused panic at a varsity football game Friday night.

Gunshots during a high school varsity football game between Richfield and Bloomington Kennedy sent players, coaches and fans running on Friday night.

Few details have been released as of this writing, but at least two gunshots can be heard on the Richfield High School livestream of the game on YouTube. The school has removed the video from YouTube, but the moment has been shared on social media.

"Please calmly exit the stadium at the south end as peacefully and calmly as possible," the public address announcer said shortly after the panic ensued.

In the video, people are seen running on the video camera that is stationed on the west side bleachers, meaning bystanders were running south, with the gunfire presumably coming from the north near where dozens of  police vehicles were stationed along 70th Street, just west of Augsburg Park and Nicollet Avenue. 

Richfield police confirmed that two men, ages 21 and 18, respectively, were injured in the shooting. The younger of the two was taken to a hospital. Both suffered non-life-threatening injuries. 

The shooting happened with 11 minutes, 15 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter.

This is a developing story. 

Next Up

Screen Shot 2022-09-23 at 10.21.38 PM
MN News

Sound of shots, mass panic at Richfield football game streamed live on YouTube

Gunfire caused panic at a varsity football game Friday night.

IMG_5455
MN News

Gunfire outside stadium halts Richfield/Kennedy football game

This is a developing story.

J. Gordon
MN News

K-9 search leads to $36K fentanyl seizure during traffic stop

A traffic stop was made after the vehicle was seen speeding through the area.

Screen Shot 2022-09-23 at 5.20.08 PM
MN News

Gov. Walz reacts to Tuesday death of Mankato West student

The governor is a former geography teacher at the high school.

court room
MN News

Teen pleads guilty to Minneapolis carjacking, admits to others

The man was yanked out of the vehicle by witnesses before fleeing the scene.

Federal court house
MN News

Three plead guilty to roles in murder on Red Lake Reservation

The 2019 murder left another person seriously injured.

image
MN News

Sheriff: Heifer shot and butchered on farmer's pasture near Aitkin

Anyone with information regarding the incident is encouraged to call the Clearwater County Sheriff's Office.

SwearegeneMugDouglasCoJail
MN News

Minneapolis murder suspect arrested in Wisconsin

The man has been wanted by police since the shooting happened in April.

police lights squad car dark - Unsplash
MN News

Charges: Man kidnapped woman at gunpoint, forced her to withdraw $1,500

The 56-year-old suspect is accused of forcing the woman to the Seward neighborhood in Minneapolis.

police lights
MN News

Police arrest suspect in Oakdale after 10-hour standoff

The standoff with police lasted over 10 hours Friday.

WHS_SHPO_Canoe 2_Recovery054
WI News

Oldest canoe ever found in Great Lakes region excavated in Wisconsin

The boat was recovered in Lake Mendota on Thursday.

Moose_Mountain_Lutsen_MN
Outdoors

5 Minnesota cities to visit for the best of fall colors

Time it right and you can make multiple trips across the fall.

Related

IMG_5455
MN News

Gunfire outside stadium halts Richfield/Kennedy football game

This is a developing story.

Richfield school shooting scene
MN News

Student killed outside Richfield school is identified, 2 arrested

The 16-year-old boy was killed and another student was critically injured in the shooting Tuesday afternoon.

Local Roots
Bars and Restaurants

Richfield restaurant Local Roots is closing

The doors will shut after April 10, but their food will still be available to order.

Hennepin County CSI
MN News

Police: Man shot in the head by woman in Richfield

It happened in the early hours of Monday.

Richfield High School
MN News

Richfield High School closed for day after threat

District officials say the threat is not believed to be credible.

Image from iOS (86)
MN News

Man fatally shot in Richfield, police investigating 'active incident'

"Witnesses reported seeing a passenger car with two male occupants fleeing the area."

South Education Center Richfield Joe Nelson 3
MN News

2 students charged with murder in Richfield school shooting

One of the victims was found in the vestibule, being held by a school staff member.

Screen Shot 2022-06-28 at 8.32.18 AM
MN News

Nashville man leaving wedding shot in the face in Minneapolis

He was leaving a wedding when gunfire erupted near the Stone Arch Bridge Saturday night.