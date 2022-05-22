Skip to main content
Source of 'loud explosion' in Brooklyn Park a mystery

The noise was investigated by police, but no source could be determined.

Google Streetview

The source of a "loud explosion" heard in Brooklyn Park in the early hours of Saturday morning remains a mystery for now.

Brooklyn Park Police Department says officers were sent "to the general area" of the 6900 block of Target Parkway North – closed to Target's North Campus offices – at around 12:15 a.m. "for a report of a loud explosion heard."

Officers spoke with residents in the area who confirmed they'd heard a loud explosion-type noise, while another reported "seeing a bright flash of light like lightning." (There were no storms in the Twin Cities on Friday night).

Despite officers checking the surrounding businesses and properties to find the source of the sound, none could be found.

Per Brooklyn Park PD: "No transformers were found or reported by the power company to have blown.

"At this time, it is unknown the cause of this sound or the exact location it occurred."

