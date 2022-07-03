Skip to main content
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem's response to 10-year-old Ohio girl pregnant after being raped

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem's response to 10-year-old Ohio girl pregnant after being raped

Abortion is illegal in South Dakota unless the mother's life is in danger.

Credit: Gage Skidmore via Flickr

Abortion is illegal in South Dakota unless the mother's life is in danger.

A 10-year-old rape victim who is just over six weeks pregnant will travel to Indiana for an abortion because it's illegal in Ohio.

The tragic story, first reported by the Indy Star, was the topic of conversation Sunday morning on CNN's State of the Union broadcast when South Dakota Republican Gov. Kristi Noem was a guest. 

"Will South Dakota going forward force a 10-year-old in that very same situation to have a baby?" asked CNN anchor Dana Bash. 

Noem deflected, turning attention away from the child to the rapist, all while eventually making it clear that a 10-year-old in the same situation in South Dakota would indeed be banned from in-state abortion unless her life was in danger. 

"What's incredible is that nobody is talking about the pervert, horrible and deranged individual that raped a 10-year-old. What are we doing about that? What are we doing about those individuals that do this to these children?" Noem responded. "As much as we talk about what we can do for that little girl, I think we also need to be addressing those sick individuals that do this to our children."

After acknowledging that she can't imagine what the 10-year-old or her family is going through because "I've never had anybody in my family or myself gone through anything like this," Noem noted that abortions are illegal in South Dakota unless to save the life of the mother. 

"And you'd be OK with that, a 10-year-old girl having to have a baby?" Bash asked. 

"No. I'm never OK with that. In fact, that story will keep me up at night. It absolutely will. It breaks my heart. I'm a mother. I'm a grandmother. I've got a 1-year-old little granddaughter," Noem said. "I can't even imagine. What I would say is I don't believe a tragic situation should be perpetuated by another tragedy. There's more that we've got to do to make sure that we really are living a life that says every life is precious, especially innocent lives that have been shattered like that 10-year-old girl."

South Dakota was among a handful of states with trigger laws that banned abortion immediately after Roe v. Wade was overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court last month. 

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz signed an executive order a day after the SCOTUS decision that provides protection to out-of-staters who come to Minnesota for a legal abortion – and that goes for anyone of any age regardless of how they became pregnant. 

Next Up

Krisit Noem
MN News

Kristi Noem's response to 10-year-old Ohio girl pregnant after being raped

Abortion is illegal in South Dakota unless the mother's life is in danger.

police lights
WI News

Sheriff: Deputy shoots gun-wielding man in western Wisconsin

One deputy fired on the man, striking him in an unknown area of his body.

Screen Shot 2022-07-03 at 7.28.32 AM
MN News

Man found dead in 26 inches of water in Le Sueur County

The 45-year-old was found in near the shoreline on Lake Washington.

police lights
MN News

Man arrested after abduction attempt in Bemidji

The incident occurred in Cameron Park on June 25.

betty danger's
MN News

Betty Danger's in NE Minneapolis for sale for $4.2 million

The asking price includes the restaurant's ferris wheel, as well as a nearby single-family home.

bicycle cyclist bike
MN News

Child riding bicycle killed by suspected drunk driver near Elko New Market

A 72-year-old Lakeville man has been arrested.

monkeypox
MN Health

Minnesota health officials warn monkeypox cases could grow rapidly

The state has so far confirmed only six cases of monkeypox virus.

291734046_502006195017388_4346404407323115820_n
MN News

Bodies of woman, three young children recovered from Vadnais Lake

Authorities say the bodies recovered were those of two boys, one girl and their mother.

Pixabay laptop keyboard phone dark
MN News

Charges: Duluth man had hundreds of child porn images, videos

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children found nearly 330 images on the man's electronic devices.

hennepin county sheriff water patrol lake minnetonka
MN News

Scuba diver found dead in Lake Minnetonka identified as 20-year-old

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office said 20-year-old Brady Alan Aune, from Elko New Market, died of freshwater drowning on June 3.

Screen Shot 2022-06-30 at 11.18.35 AM
MN News

Felony charges filed after authorities search 'Peacebunny Cottage'

The president of the rabbit rescue non-profit faces multiple animal cruelty charges after over 40 rabbits were found dead inside the organization's barn.

monkeypox virus
MN News

Minnesota up to 6 confirmed cases of monkeypox virus

Most people recover at home within 2-4 weeks.

Related

Kristi noem
MN News

Minnesota GOP taps SD Gov. Kristi Noem as keynote speaker for annual dinner

The Minnesota Republicans have announced Noem will speak at its March 12 event.

Kodie Dutcher
MN News

10-year-old girl missing in western Wisconsin found dead

She was reported missing around 5:40 p.m. Monday.

Screen Shot 2021-09-17 at 10.42.39 AM
MN News

4-year-old girl killed by falling branch in Mankato is identified

She is from South Dakota, and was attending the Mahkato Annual Traditional Powwow.

Screen Shot 2021-04-24 at 8.21.50 PM
MN News

Charges: Man killed Minneapolis 19-year-old and fled to Ohio

The 23-year-old man arrested in Ohio will be extradited to Minnesota.

MN News

Family sues after being detained for 10 hours at U.S.-Canada border

The Minnesota couple say they were stopped at gunpoint trying to cross into North Dakota.

ambulance
MN News

Girl, 10, run over by semi trailer on sidewalk in Crookston

The girl was riding her bike when she was struck at approximately 6:15 p.m. Monday.

MN News

Update: 2-year-old girl in critical condition after being shot

Police say the girl is "gravely wounded."

MN News

Dog put down after attacking 10-year-old Minnesota girl

The owner requested their pitbull be put down after the attack.