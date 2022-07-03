Kristi Noem's response to 10-year-old Ohio girl pregnant after being raped

A 10-year-old rape victim who is just over six weeks pregnant will travel to Indiana for an abortion because it's illegal in Ohio.

The tragic story, first reported by the Indy Star, was the topic of conversation Sunday morning on CNN's State of the Union broadcast when South Dakota Republican Gov. Kristi Noem was a guest.

"Will South Dakota going forward force a 10-year-old in that very same situation to have a baby?" asked CNN anchor Dana Bash.

Noem deflected, turning attention away from the child to the rapist, all while eventually making it clear that a 10-year-old in the same situation in South Dakota would indeed be banned from in-state abortion unless her life was in danger.

"What's incredible is that nobody is talking about the pervert, horrible and deranged individual that raped a 10-year-old. What are we doing about that? What are we doing about those individuals that do this to these children?" Noem responded. "As much as we talk about what we can do for that little girl, I think we also need to be addressing those sick individuals that do this to our children."

After acknowledging that she can't imagine what the 10-year-old or her family is going through because "I've never had anybody in my family or myself gone through anything like this," Noem noted that abortions are illegal in South Dakota unless to save the life of the mother.

"And you'd be OK with that, a 10-year-old girl having to have a baby?" Bash asked.

"No. I'm never OK with that. In fact, that story will keep me up at night. It absolutely will. It breaks my heart. I'm a mother. I'm a grandmother. I've got a 1-year-old little granddaughter," Noem said. "I can't even imagine. What I would say is I don't believe a tragic situation should be perpetuated by another tragedy. There's more that we've got to do to make sure that we really are living a life that says every life is precious, especially innocent lives that have been shattered like that 10-year-old girl."

South Dakota was among a handful of states with trigger laws that banned abortion immediately after Roe v. Wade was overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court last month.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz signed an executive order a day after the SCOTUS decision that provides protection to out-of-staters who come to Minnesota for a legal abortion – and that goes for anyone of any age regardless of how they became pregnant.