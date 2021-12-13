SD hockey team goes viral for 'humiliating' stunt involving teachers

Skip to main content
December 13, 2021
Publish date:

South Dakota hockey team goes viral for 'humiliating,' 'dystopian' stunt involving teachers

The teachers scrambled to collect $1 bills at center ice, to help pay for classroom supplies.
Author:
sioux falls stampede teacher cash - annie todd screengrab

The first-ever "Dash for Cash" was billed by the Sioux Falls Stampede as "an event you don’t want to miss!" Ten teachers, $5,000 in cash at center ice, and a race to scoop up as many bills as possible to help pay for classroom supplies.

But the USHL team is now in the national spotlight for the stunt, with critics describing it as "humiliating," "dystopian" and like something out of Squid Game

Annie Todd, a reporter with the Sioux Falls Argus Leader, sparked the national outcry with her video of the event., which took place during the first intermission of Saturday's Stampede game. In it, you can see 10 teachers hunched over $5,000 in cash, scooping up the $1 bills by the handful and shoving the money into their shirts.

Todd, in her story, reported on how much cash each participant earned and what they plan to do with it

Her Twitter video has well over 10 million views as of Monday morning, with a wave of national criticism following in its wake.

Bernice King quoted her father, Martin Luther King Jr., while sharing the video:

A human rights lawyer called the Dash for Cash "disgusting," "Dehumanizing" and "dystopian." A Vice News correspondent described it as Squid Game-esque (minus the grisly deaths). 

Other terms used on social media include "humiliating," "disgraceful," "degrading" and "depressing."

Accompanying much of the criticism is the stark reality of teacher pay and student funding in South Dakota. The average teacher salary in the state is $48,984, according to the National Education Association — 50th overall among all 50 states plus Washington DC, with only Mississippi worse.

Teachers in South Dakota also spend an average of $349 of their own money on classroom supplies, the Economic Policy Institute found, while the Education Law Center said per-pupil funding came out to $13,847, the 33rd-worst rate in the country and low enough to earn a "D" grade from the center. (The Education Law Center did give South Dakota credit for spreading funding relatively evenly across districts, however.)

Next Up

sioux falls stampede teacher cash - annie todd screengrab
MN News

SD hockey team goes viral for 'humiliating' stunt involving teachers

The teachers scrambled to collect $1 bills at center ice, to help pay for classroom supplies.

Gophers
MN Gophers

Gophers gain 4 commitments to 2022 recruiting class

Minnesota's Class of 2022 currently ranks seventh in the Big Ten.

storm, lightning
MN Weather

T-storms, snow, high winds likely with dynamic Wednesday system

Are we really going to go from a foot of snow to thunderstorms in a matter of days?

Aaron Rodgers
MN Sports

NBC's Collinsworth praises Aaron Rodgers for his 'honesty'

Did Cris miss that time Rodgers lied about being vaccinated then got COVID?

MSP airport
MN News

Union employees at Twin Cities airports vote to strike

Airport workers represented by Teamsters Local 320 voted to strike by 95% Sunday.

Mike Zimmer
MN Vikings

Vikings locked in 5-way tie in race for final NFC playoff spot

The Vikings' path to the playoffs has come down to the last four games.

Cam Talbot / Minnesota Wild
MN Wild

Vegas outduels Wild in physical matchup

A back-and-forth game came down to a pair of late goals.

D'Angelo Russell
MN Timberwolves

D'Lo's return helps Timberwolves end losing streak

Russell's clutch shooting ended a five-game losing streak.

Screen Shot 2021-12-12 at 7.26.59 PM
MN News

MN Red Cross helping victims of deadly Kentucky tornado outbreak

Friday tornadoes killed at least 80 people in multiple states.

Screen Shot 2021-12-12 at 6.53.45 PM
MN Coronavirus

MN hospitals take out full page ad: 'We're heartbroken. We're overwhelmed.'

Presidents and CEOs of health are systems in the state stressed the severity of the current COVID-19 situation in a Sunday newspaper ad.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's 2nd case of omicron variant linked to MSU-Mankato

The person infected was vaccinated and has recovered.

police squad emergency lights - raymond wambsgans Flickr
MN News

Minnesota activist group calls for ban on high-speed police chases

This follows the deaths of 2 teens during a pursuit involving Robbinsdale police.

Related

MN News

South Dakota bill that would arm teachers advances

MN News

MN transgender teen's bathroom video goes viral, stirs outrage

The student was made to leave a bathroom at Osseo Senior High.

patriotickenny tiktok screengrab
Minnesota Life

Viral Minnesota TikTok star now raising money to help his fellow veterans

The 79-year-old, surprised with his own scooter last month, is paying it forward.

MN News

Skills tests for teachers become law in Minnesota

Gov. Mark Dayton signed the bill that was overwhelmingly approved by both houses of the Legislature. Supporters of the measure say the basic skills tests will help ensure that teachers are qualified.

MN News

Duluth schools lay off 29 more teachers

The Duluth School Board voted to cut 29 additional full and part-time teachers to help close a $3.8 million budget gap. Another six teachers were laid off last month. In addition to the cuts, the News Tribune reports 31 teachers retired this year. Some of those positions will be filled.

MN News

Minneapolis teachers accept new $240 million contract

Minnesota Public Radio reports more than 80 percent of those voting approved the deal Saturday. Teachers will be paid an extra $3,000 a year for extra classroom time. The Minneapolis School Board will decide whether to ratify the two-year contract on Tuesday.

flooding on Interstate 90
MN Weather

Torrential rains cause major flooding in MN, SD, IA, WI

The heavy rain shut down Interstate 90 in southern Minnesota on Thursday.

Austin Buysse ESPN
MN Sports

Minnesotan who went viral in June at it again on 'College GameDay'

Austin Buysse just happens to work at South Dakota State University.