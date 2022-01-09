Skip to main content

South St. Paul police seeking van stolen with dog inside

The vehicle was stolen while parked in front of a local hotel.
Jasper, missing dog stolen with van in South St. Paul

Authorities are appealing to the public for help finding a van that was stolen with the owner's dog in back. 

The theft happened Saturday morning while the vehicle, a silver 2013 Chrysler Town & Country, was parked in front of enVision hotel in South St. Paul:

"I was 15 feet away and I watched as my whole world drove away," wrote owner Michelle Cramblett Baker — who is visiting Minnesota from Illinois — in a Facebook post. "I pray that (the thieves) have discovered he is there and taken him to a warm place."

The dog's name is Jasper. Photos on Baker's Facebook page indicate he's a show dog who has competed in the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show.

Baker says she's offering a "LARGE CASH REWARD" for any info leading to Jasper's recovery. A GoFundMe launched on Baker's behalf is seeking funds for the reward money. 

In a Facebook post of their own, South St Paul police asked residents to "take look outside and up and down your block" for the van, and to call 911 immediately if they see anything:

"Let’s reunite this pup with its human tonight South St. Paul!" the post says. 

Next Up

Jasper, missing dog stolen with van in South St. Paul
MN News

South St. Paul police seeking van stolen with dog inside

The vehicle was stolen while parked in front of a local hotel.

cold Minneapolis
MN Weather

Wind chill to stay subzero until Tuesday in Twin Cities

It's a bit chilly outside...

Mike Zimmer
MN Vikings

Report: Vikings 'likely' to move on from Mike Zimmer

General Manager Rick Spielman is expected to remain with the organization.

North Dakota State Football
MN Sports

North Dakota State dominates Montana State for another national championship

NDSU picked up their ninth title in the past 11 seasons.

police squad emergency lights - raymond wambsgans Flickr
MN News

4 arrested, including 3 teen girls, after attempted carjacking in Edina

The incident occurred Friday evening in the Country Club neighborhood.

2006 Chevrolet Suburban
MN News

30-year-old Superior man missing after driving friend to Ashland, WI

Arik Askelin hasn't been heard from since Tuesday, January 4.

Aaron Rodgers
MN Sports

Aaron Rodgers denies report saying he could boycott Super Bowl

The report said Rodgers is upset with the league's COVID-19 protocols.

police lights
MN News

Human remains found in burnt car in Beaver Creek Valley State Park

An investigation is now underway.

D'Angelo Russell, Anthony Edwards
MN Timberwolves

Timberwolves shoot the lights out to sweep Thunder

Anthony Edwards and D'Angelo Russell made sure the game was never in doubt.

Screen Shot 2022-01-07 at 5.31.34 PM
MN News

1-year-old Minnesota boy found safe after AMBER Alert

The AMBER Alert was issued just before 5:30 p.m. Friday.

Steven Buford
MN News

West St. Paul man sentenced after killing woman in front of 3 kids

The victim, 22-year-old Lauren Summer Koffi-n'guessan, died at the scene.

Dean Evason
MN Wild

Wild want NHL to review play that injured Kirill Kaprizov

Kaprizov has been ruled out for Saturday's game against Washington.

Related

Zoey, a puppy stolen during a Minnetonka burglary.
Minnesota Life

Family thanks community after stolen puppy returned home

She was taken during a break-in in Minnetonka last Tuesday.

white-shepard-dog-wikimedia-commons-crop-resize
MN News

Dog dies after being found shot, left in ditch

Authorities are asking for help figuring out who did it.

Screen Shot 2020-03-11 at 10.24.15 AM
MN News

Police: 2 people stole dog from Humane Society in St. Paul

The dog was stolen on Feb. 29.

67479456_1172091619665412_863300014317764608_n
MN News

Vintage fire truck vandalized, set on fire in South St. Paul

The 1968 rig is known for appearances at birthday parties, pub crawls and other events.

Screen Shot 2020-09-05 at 8.17.52 AM
MN News

Smash and grab robbers burglarize Minneapolis hot dog joint... again

The owners say this comes just one week after the last robbery.

A coyote.
MN News

Lakeville pet owners on alert after coyotes kill 2 local dogs

It's not the first time local pets have been attacked.

St. Paul police
MN News

St. Paul police arrest teenage boy in carjacking crackdown

This comes amid a dramatic spike in Twin Cities carjackings.

Vic Richfield auto theft PD - rectangle crop
MN News

Police: Car with dog inside stolen from outside Twin Cities liquor store