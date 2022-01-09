South St. Paul police seeking van stolen with dog inside

The vehicle was stolen while parked in front of a local hotel.

Authorities are appealing to the public for help finding a van that was stolen with the owner's dog in back.

The theft happened Saturday morning while the vehicle, a silver 2013 Chrysler Town & Country, was parked in front of enVision hotel in South St. Paul:

"I was 15 feet away and I watched as my whole world drove away," wrote owner Michelle Cramblett Baker — who is visiting Minnesota from Illinois — in a Facebook post. "I pray that (the thieves) have discovered he is there and taken him to a warm place."

The dog's name is Jasper. Photos on Baker's Facebook page indicate he's a show dog who has competed in the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show.

Baker says she's offering a "LARGE CASH REWARD" for any info leading to Jasper's recovery. A GoFundMe launched on Baker's behalf is seeking funds for the reward money.

In a Facebook post of their own, South St Paul police asked residents to "take look outside and up and down your block" for the van, and to call 911 immediately if they see anything:

"Let’s reunite this pup with its human tonight South St. Paul!" the post says.