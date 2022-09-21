Skip to main content
Spark ignites fire at produce farm near Park Rapids

Spark ignites fire at produce farm near Park Rapids

The fire at Carter's Red Wagon Farm left three buildings a "total loss."

The fire at Carter's Red Wagon Farm left three buildings a "total loss."

A fire burned for hours at a farm near Park Rapids last week after a spark from a skid steer exhaust pipe ignited straw inside the barn. 

The Hubbard County Sheriff's Office said responders went to Carter's Red Wagon Farm in Straight River Township at 8:15 a.m. Friday on reports of the fire and food the barn, a straw shed and a storage shed fully engulfed in flames. 

"Firefighters from the Park Rapids Fire Department spent hours trying extinguish the fire as the large pile of straw continued to burn," the sheriff's office said. 

The buildings and their contents were a total loss. 

According to the sheriff's office, an investigation found the fire started while the farm owner Dwight Carter was operating a skid steer inside the barn. 

A spark from the exhaust ignited the straw, according to authorities. Carter tried to extinguish the flames with his shirt, but the fire spread too quickly. 

While his his hair and beard were singed during the incident, Carter was able to pull the skid steer and another piece of equipment out of the barn before it too caught fire. 

The farm grows asparagus, rhubarb, and strawberries and hosts visitors during the pick-your-own season in the summer months. 

Next Up

0
MN News

Spark ignites fire at produce farm near Park Rapids

The fire at Carter's Red Wagon Farm left three buildings a "total loss."

Screen Shot 2022-09-20 at 4.39.15 PM
MN Food & Drink

A mistake leads to new drinks from Duluth cidery, distillery

Wild State Cider and Vikre Distillery will be debuting their new beverages this week.

22-0914 Harmonia Rendered Views1024_1
MN Business

Developer buys downtown block, plans $400M residential buildings

Construction is expected to begin in fall 2023.

1644 Harmon Pl, Minneapolis, Minnesota - June 2022
MN News

Rochester man identified as Loring Park shooting victim

The shooting happened after an altercation took place outside of a business.

Screen Shot 2022-09-20 at 10.41.44 AM
MN Music and Radio

Ordway to bring free livestream orchestra concert to Rice Park

There's a new way to enjoy local performing arts in downtown St. Paul.

flickr-minneapolis-night-downtown-mitchell-hirsch
MN News

12 charged with racketeering over downtown cellphone theft crime ring

Prosecutors allege one of the suspects is nicknamed "the iPhone man."

Brooklyn Center police
MN News

Pedestrian killed in Brooklyn Center hit-and-run

The suspect vehicle has been impounded, but the driver has not been located.

RamseyCoManWanted
MN News

Police release images of Arden Hills carjacking, kidnapping suspect

The sheriff's office said the man is also accused of robbing a woman.

Feeding Our Future announcement
MN News

Feds charge 47 in $250M Feeding Our Future COVID-19 fraud scheme

U.S. Attorney Andrew Luger announced dozens of indictments on Tuesday.

Petite Leon
MN Food & Drink

Minneapolis restaurant makes New York Times Top 50 list

The south Minneapolis restaurant opened in October 2020.

Devin Weiland
MN News

Jury convicts man who shot Albert Lea cop, neighbors during standoff

A jury convicted Devin Weiland on all six counts.

Screen Shot 2022-09-20 at 8.43.05 AM
Minnesota Life

Watch: Trail camera captures moose family on a stroll

Take a look at this moose mama and her adorable twins.

Related

MN News

Fire destroys golf course lodge near Park Rapids

Fire officials say the building is expected to be a total loss.

fire
MN News

Sheriff: Heater used to thaw frozen pipes starts fire, burns down home

The home was declared a total loss.

MN News

25 calves killed in farm fire

The barn was a total loss.

Screen Shot 2020-12-27 at 8.33.49 AM
MN News

For 2nd time, Minnesota farm devastated by deadly fire

Around 1,000 goats and a litter of puppies were killed when a barn caught fire on Friday.

Fire
MN News

Body found after camper fire near Cass Lake; woman arrested

The camper caught fire at around 7 p.m. Tuesday.

MN News

2 dead in Spring Lake Park house fire

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

unnamed (13)
MN News

Barn destroyed in massive fire in Stearns County

The barn is a total loss.

Screen Shot 2022-08-06 at 6.16.49 PM
MN News

Fire sparks evacuation from apartment building, man arrested for arson

Police and fire crews responded to the fire just before 9 a.m. Saturday.