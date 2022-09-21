Spark ignites fire at produce farm near Park Rapids

A fire burned for hours at a farm near Park Rapids last week after a spark from a skid steer exhaust pipe ignited straw inside the barn.

The Hubbard County Sheriff's Office said responders went to Carter's Red Wagon Farm in Straight River Township at 8:15 a.m. Friday on reports of the fire and food the barn, a straw shed and a storage shed fully engulfed in flames.

"Firefighters from the Park Rapids Fire Department spent hours trying extinguish the fire as the large pile of straw continued to burn," the sheriff's office said.

The buildings and their contents were a total loss.

According to the sheriff's office, an investigation found the fire started while the farm owner Dwight Carter was operating a skid steer inside the barn.

A spark from the exhaust ignited the straw, according to authorities. Carter tried to extinguish the flames with his shirt, but the fire spread too quickly.

While his his hair and beard were singed during the incident, Carter was able to pull the skid steer and another piece of equipment out of the barn before it too caught fire.

The farm grows asparagus, rhubarb, and strawberries and hosts visitors during the pick-your-own season in the summer months.