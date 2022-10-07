Skip to main content
Spike in ODs in Minneapolis leaves 3 dead, dozens hospitalized

An upsurge in drug use and overdoses is causing alarm.

Charles Williams, Flickr

A staggering 55 drug overdoses were recorded in Minneapolis during first week of October, prompting city and state officials to heighten awareness surrounding the risks of opioids.

The City of Minneapolis on Friday said city personnel responded to multiple overdose calls Thursday and three people died in separate incidents. Emergency respond records show a current average of eight overdose calls each day within Minneapolis. 

As of August, 2,113 overdoses and 108 related deaths had been recorded in Minneapolis this year. The city saw 197 overdose deaths last year. 

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently reported that two thirds of more than 108,000 overdose deaths in the United States during the 12 months ending in April 2022 involved synthetic opioids, including fentanyl.

"The upsurge in drug use and overdoses is a public health and public safety concern," the city stated Friday, adding it's working with Hennepin County and state officials to connection more people to prevention and treatment resources. 

More information on the City’s opioid response and resources is available on the Minneapolis Health Department’s opioid webpage.

