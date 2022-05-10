Skip to main content
Split Rock Lighthouse closed for 2 days after lightning strike

Lightning struck a tree in the parking lot.

Pete Markham, Flickr

The North Shore's famous Split Rock Lighthouse will be closed for two days following a lightning strike during Monday's storms.

It was announced in the wake of the severe weather, which brought strong winds, heavy rain, hail, tornadoes, and lightning to Minnesota, that the Split Rock Lighthouse Visitor Center and Historic Site will close to the public on Tuesday and Wednesday.

It comes after a lightning strike hit a tree in the visitor center parking lot, which in turn connected with a light pole, resulting in an electric current that "traveled back to the visitor center affecting some of our systems internally."

"No one was injured in the strike and none of the historic buildings were damaged," the center adds. 

"We just need a few days to assess other parts of the property."

More severe storms are expected in Minnesota on Wednesday and Thursday

